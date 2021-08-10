From the Podium: Sean McVay, Johnny Hekker and Matt Gay talk joint practice takeaways, special teams impressions

"Special teams, I take in that we're a smart football team. Special teams has got a lot of guys that are willing to work and I think that's the big key with special teams, is guys buying in on special teams." – Gay

For Gay, Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard showed the total buy-in of the Rams' current group of specialists and a reliable core group.

"We're going to have some guys that are making plays on special teams and it's going to be a big difference maker for us going forward this season," Gay said.