Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From The Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Day 12 of 2022 Training Camp

Aug 06, 2022 at 05:56 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media following Day 12 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, covering Dick Vermeil's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, defensive back Jalen Ramsey putting on pads for the first time in training camp, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Want to congratulate all the inductees, but especially Coach Vermeil. He's been incredible to be really since the first day I got here, just providing guidance, wisdom, mentorship." – McVay

  • McVay began his press conference Saturday by congratulating Vermeil on entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Vermeil gave his enshrinement speech Saturday in Canton, Ohio.
  • "Very grateful for our relationship and the way that he's treated me, and very deserving of getting that gold jacket, so that's a pretty cool honor for him," McVay said.

"I think we're really looking at it with (Ramsey) as his own five-day acclimation period." – McVay

  • McVay said it was "great" to have Ramsey back in pads on Saturday. Ramsey did work during individual and 7-on-7 drills before being shut down for the afternoon.
  • "I think he's feeling good," McVay said. "Then we will continue to increase that workload as we go and think it'll get even more and more once we get back to Cal Lu (Cal Lutheran)."

"I'm just going through something that is irritating at the moment but I'm working through it. We got a great plan." – Stafford

  • Stafford is not concerned about his elbow issue he and the team are currently managing.
  • "I'm feeling stronger every time I come out here and throw," Stafford said.

"(Robinson)'s got physical stature, there's no question about it." – Stafford

  • Robinson "has a lot of skills that are appealing for a quarterback," according to Stafford – highlighted by an ability to make contested catches.
  • Stafford connected with Robinson for such a catch on a no-look pass during on 7-on-7 drills on Saturday.

Related Content

news

No-look from Matthew Stafford, and pass-catchers making plays: 10 Observations from the eighth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Saturday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Aaron Donald can already notice difference with Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones in middle of defense

The linebacker tandem of Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones has defensive lineman Aaron Donald excited about the potential of the Rams defense in 2022.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Allen Robinson II and Taylor Rapp react to Day 10 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Allen Robinson II and safety Taylor Rapp's press conferences following Day 10 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Tutu Atwell continues strong performances: 10 Observations from the sixth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the sixth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Terrell Lewis react to Day 9 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis' press conferences following Day 9 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Allen Robinson II and Tutu Atwell shine, plus a pick for Nick Scott: 10 Observations from the fifth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the fifth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Ernest Jones: Working with Bobby Wagner "highlight of my career so far"

For Rams second-year linebacker Ernest Jones, the presence of veteran and new addition Bobby Wagner has been invaluable to his development.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Joe DeCamillis and David Long Jr. react to Day 8 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and cornerback David Long Jr. following Day 8 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Robert Rochell's playmaking, extended reps for John Wolford: 10 Observations from fourth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the fourth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

McVay: Van Jefferson has "a little knee tweak," status for Week 1 to be determined

Head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the status of wide receiver Van Jefferson following Day 8 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Rams Camp Daily, Aug. 1: Team welcomes fans for fourth open practice

Here's what you need to know before you head to Monday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

Advertising