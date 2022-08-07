From The Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Day 12 of 2022 Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media following Day 12 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, covering Dick Vermeil's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, defensive back Jalen Ramsey putting on pads for the first time in training camp, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"Want to congratulate all the inductees, but especially Coach Vermeil. He's been incredible to be really since the first day I got here, just providing guidance, wisdom, mentorship." – McVay
- McVay began his press conference Saturday by congratulating Vermeil on entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Vermeil gave his enshrinement speech Saturday in Canton, Ohio.
- "Very grateful for our relationship and the way that he's treated me, and very deserving of getting that gold jacket, so that's a pretty cool honor for him," McVay said.
"I think we're really looking at it with (Ramsey) as his own five-day acclimation period." – McVay
- McVay said it was "great" to have Ramsey back in pads on Saturday. Ramsey did work during individual and 7-on-7 drills before being shut down for the afternoon.
- "I think he's feeling good," McVay said. "Then we will continue to increase that workload as we go and think it'll get even more and more once we get back to Cal Lu (Cal Lutheran)."
"I'm just going through something that is irritating at the moment but I'm working through it. We got a great plan." – Stafford
- Stafford is not concerned about his elbow issue he and the team are currently managing.
- "I'm feeling stronger every time I come out here and throw," Stafford said.
"(Robinson)'s got physical stature, there's no question about it." – Stafford
- Robinson "has a lot of skills that are appealing for a quarterback," according to Stafford – highlighted by an ability to make contested catches.
- Stafford connected with Robinson for such a catch on a no-look pass during on 7-on-7 drills on Saturday.