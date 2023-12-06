Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 14 at Ravens

Dec 06, 2023 at 03:32 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing facing former Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday, the decision to sign veteran kicker Mason Crosby to the team's practice squad, and more. 

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations: 

"To have a veteran that has his experience, some of the success, some of the crunch time moments that he's had, and the unique opportunity to be able to bring somebody in on the practice squad and potentially flex them up, those are things that we felt like we wanted to be able to explore when you have 16 spots in the practice squad, and so that's what we're doing." – McVay

  • The Rams still want to continue to work with Lucas Havrisik, according to McVay, but the unique chance to be able to add someone of Crosby's experience was something they couldn't pass up. 
  • Asked if Crosby could be flexed up from the practice squad as soon as this week, McVay said "there's a possibility of that."

"I've talked to him this week. He texted me and Coop (Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp) the other day. We've been chatting it up." – Stafford

  • Stafford has heard from Beckham this week ahead of Sunday's matchup. 
  • "I just know from being in the same locker room with him, in the huddle with him, how special of a player he is," Stafford said. "He's done some great stuff this year. He's moving around great right now."

Related Content

news

Mason Crosby 'grateful' for opportunity with Rams

Veteran kicker Mason Crosby reacts to signing to the Rams' practice squad. 
news

Rams Director of Strength and Conditioning Justin Lovett named Professional Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by NSCA

The National Strength and Conditioning Association announced Justin Lovett as its coach of the year and the professional level this week. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 14

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Rams NT Bobby Brown III on how he's grown since his rookie year & his special relationship with teammate Aaron Donald | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 112

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Bobby Brown III talks about how he's grown since his rookie year & his special relationship with fellow defensive lineman Aaron Donald
news

First Look: Rams head to Baltimore to take on Ravens in Week 14

An early preview of Sunday's Week 14 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. 
news

McVay: Puka Nacua has AC sprain but availability for Week 14 at Ravens shouldn't be affected, plus updates on Tyler Higbee and Quentin Lake

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Puka Nacua, tight end Tyler Higbee and defensive back Quentin Lake coming out of Week 13 against the Browns. 
news

John Johnson III's first interception of season a 'turning point' in Rams' win over Browns

Rams defensive back John Johnson III picked a good time to get his first pick of the 2023 season. 
news

"Es un muchacho duro": Puka Nacua regresa al partido tras dolorosa lesión para ayudar a los Rams a vencer a Cleveland | Resumen del partido

La ofensiva de Los Ángeles totaliza casi 400 yardas contra la defensa No. 1 de la NFL, pero es una jugada defensiva la que pone a los Rams en la senda de su tercer triunfo en fila
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 36-19 Week 13 win over Browns

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 36-19 win over the Browns on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams extend win streak to three with 36-19 victory over Browns

John Johnson III's timely fourth-quarter interception, late touchdown pass by Matthew Stafford and touchdown run by Kyren Williams, move Los Angeles to 6-6 on the season with win over Browns at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Puka Nacua sets new Rams single-season rookie receiving yards record; becomes first rookie in franchise history to hit 1,000 receiving yards in a single season

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua broke Eddie Kennison's single-season rookie receiving yards record and also became the first rookie to record 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.
Advertising