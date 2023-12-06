From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 14 at Ravens

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing facing former Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday, the decision to sign veteran kicker Mason Crosby to the team's practice squad, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"To have a veteran that has his experience, some of the success, some of the crunch time moments that he's had, and the unique opportunity to be able to bring somebody in on the practice squad and potentially flex them up, those are things that we felt like we wanted to be able to explore when you have 16 spots in the practice squad, and so that's what we're doing." – McVay
- The Rams still want to continue to work with Lucas Havrisik, according to McVay, but the unique chance to be able to add someone of Crosby's experience was something they couldn't pass up.
- Asked if Crosby could be flexed up from the practice squad as soon as this week, McVay said "there's a possibility of that."
"I've talked to him this week. He texted me and Coop (Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp) the other day. We've been chatting it up." – Stafford
- Stafford has heard from Beckham this week ahead of Sunday's matchup.
- "I just know from being in the same locker room with him, in the huddle with him, how special of a player he is," Stafford said. "He's done some great stuff this year. He's moving around great right now."