From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 14 at Ravens

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing facing former Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday, the decision to sign veteran kicker Mason Crosby to the team's practice squad, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"To have a veteran that has his experience, some of the success, some of the crunch time moments that he's had, and the unique opportunity to be able to bring somebody in on the practice squad and potentially flex them up, those are things that we felt like we wanted to be able to explore when you have 16 spots in the practice squad, and so that's what we're doing." – McVay