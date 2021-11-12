From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford preview Week 10 at 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing injury updates, the Rams getting Odell Beckham Jr. and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"If Brian (Allen) isn't able to go, which we hope he is, (we) have a lot of confidence in Coleman (Shelton)." – McVay
- With Allen popping up on the injury report with an elbow injury, Coleman Shelton worked in his spot and would appear to be the next man up if Allen is unavailable for Monday Night Football.
- McVay said Shelton "has always been a really smart guy," but also showed his physicality in reps given to him during training camp and the preseason.
"You talk about a great leader of men, a guy that's got just great capacity, great command when he gets in front of the room." – McVay
- Running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown is someone McVay leans on "in a lot of instances."
- Aside from Brown's accomplished background and knowledge of both sides of the ball, McVay also appreciates that Brown isn't always going to tell him what he wants to hear, but what he needs to hear.
"I know he'll fit right in and just continue to get better." – Stafford
- Stafford has a new target in the passing game, as the Rams agreed to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday.
- Stafford had a chance to play with Beckham in the 2015 Pro Bowl and see the way he worked and "went about his business," and came away impressed. "I have a lot of respect for him," Stafford said.
"I mean, nothing really surprises me anymore, to tell you the truth." – Stafford
- How much of a surprise was it to Stafford that the Rams acquired Beckham after getting Von Miller last week? Not much at all, it seemed.
- "This is an enticing city to play in. This is an enticing organization to come play for. We have a bunch of other great players on this team," Stafford said.