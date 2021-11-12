From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford preview Week 10 at 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing injury updates, the Rams getting Odell Beckham Jr. and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"If Brian (Allen) isn't able to go, which we hope he is, (we) have a lot of confidence in Coleman (Shelton)." – McVay

With Allen popping up on the injury report with an elbow injury, Coleman Shelton worked in his spot and would appear to be the next man up if Allen is unavailable for Monday Night Football.

McVay said Shelton "has always been a really smart guy," but also showed his physicality in reps given to him during training camp and the preseason.

"You talk about a great leader of men, a guy that's got just great capacity, great command when he gets in front of the room." – McVay