Sean McVay: Getting Matthew Stafford extension done a 'big deal'; Rams still working on new deal for Aaron Donald and in discussions with Cooper Kupp on new deal

After rewarding quarterback Matthew Stafford with an extension, the Rams continue to work on a new contract for defensive lineman Aaron Donald and have been in discussions with wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a new one as well, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday during his press conference at the NFL Annual Meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"It's a big deal," McVay said of Stafford's four-year extension. "I think anytime that you're able to solidify the quarterback position for years to come, especially when you've got a guy like Matthew, that's big, and you can really see that. I thought he did a great job working with our group. I that says a lot about him where he did a great job working in coordination with our group to do a deal that, hey, he deserves all the credit, but I think he also has a big picture understanding of, 'Alright, how can we structure this in a way that allows us to be able to continue to surround him with good players,' and really fortunate for that."