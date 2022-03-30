Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Sean McVay: Getting Matthew Stafford extension done a 'big deal'; Rams still working on new deal for Aaron Donald and in discussions with Cooper Kupp on new deal

Mar 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

One new deal down, two more to go.

After rewarding quarterback Matthew Stafford with an extension, the Rams continue to work on a new contract for defensive lineman Aaron Donald and have been in discussions with wide receiver Cooper Kupp on a new one as well, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday during his press conference at the NFL Annual Meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Stafford signed his new deal on March 19, locking him in through the 2026 season and providing long-term stability at a position that has seen a fair amount turnover throughout the league over this offseason and last offseason.

"It's a big deal," McVay said of Stafford's four-year extension. "I think anytime that you're able to solidify the quarterback position for years to come, especially when you've got a guy like Matthew, that's big, and you can really see that. I thought he did a great job working with our group. I that says a lot about him where he did a great job working in coordination with our group to do a deal that, hey, he deserves all the credit, but I think he also has a big picture understanding of, 'Alright, how can we structure this in a way that allows us to be able to continue to surround him with good players,' and really fortunate for that."

Just as high of an offseason priority for McVay and general manager Les Snead is getting a new deal for Donald done. McVay said the Rams are continuing to work through that, and that they have also had "good dialogue" with Kupp and his agent, Ryan Tollner.

"I think those guys have earned that right, and that is something that we're still monitoring (and) working through," McVay said.

Kupp became the NFL's fourth receiving "triple crown" winner since the merger after leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) last season and later earned Super Bowl MVP for his eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score, in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals last month. He was also named to his first Pro Bowl.

Meanwhile, Donald posted his fifth-consecutive season with double-digit sacks (12.5), plus 84 total tackles, 25 QB hits and four forced fumbles en route to his eighth-straight Pro Bowl nod and seventh-straight First-Team All-Pro selection.

Besides supporting Kupp's historic season and connecting with him on the go-ahead touchdown in the Super Bowl, Stafford completed 404 of 601 pass attempts for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in the first season of the league's 17-game era. His passing yards ranked third in the NFL and set a single-season franchise record, while his passing touchdowns ranked second and tied Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Agencia libre de los Rams en 2022: las contrataciones, los que se han ido y los que podrían llegar

El fichaje del receptor Allen Robinson le da a Matthew Stafford una nueva arma; el notable linebacker Bobby Wagner es candidato para unirse a la defensa de Los Ángeles
news

Sean McVay confirms Rams' interest in free agent LB Bobby Wagner

The Rams aren't done yet in free agency, as head coach Sean McVay confirmed the team's interest in free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner. 
news

Signing three-year deal with Rams latest chapter in Brian Allen's comeback

Overcoming a lot of adversity faced in a nearly two-year span, center Brian Allen is pumped to have "three more years of football" with the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Returning to Rams was always the goal for Joe Noteboom

With a 3-year deal in place, Joe Noteboom is looking forward to being "the guy" at left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "Happy to be a part of this organization for the foreseeable future"

After a "fun" first season, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted to make sure he made a long-term commitment to the team. Now he's locked in through the 2026 season.
news

Rams tender exclusive rights free agent John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams tendered quarterback John Wolford as an exclusive rights free agent.
news

Best of Robert Woods' time with Rams

Wide receiver Robert Woods had a memorable five-year run with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Rams trade wide receiver Robert Woods to Titans

The Los Angeles Rams have traded wide receiver Robert Woods to the Titans for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's press conference following first wave of NFL Free Agency 2022

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference recapping the first wave of free agency in 2022. 
news

Rams' culture a big draw for Allen Robinson II

New Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson explains why he chose the Rams and what excites him about the possibilities of playing in their offense with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
news

From the Podium: Allen Robinson II, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford talk new contracts

Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II, offensive lineman Brian Allen, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Monday press conferences following their new deals being signed. 
Advertising