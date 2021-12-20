Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp share final thoughts on Week 15 prep

Dec 19, 2021 at 04:53 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held video conferences with local media on Sunday, discussing how they've been adapting to the team's COVID-19 situation this week, their impressions of the Seahawks offense and defense, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"The reality is, it all becomes irrelevant if we don't take care of business." – McVay

  • With their game postponed to Tuesday, the Rams were able to do some scoreboard watching, and yes, they saw the Lions defeating the NFC West-leading Cardinals 30-12.
  • Still, "you continue to harp on what are the things that we can truly control, and that's making sure we do a good job on Tuesday" against the Seahawks, McVay said.

"First you start with yourself. It's all about your strengths first." – Morris

  • When it comes keeping a fluid gameplan during a week like this, Morris said it starts with the Rams focusing on themselves and their strengths, and how they want to move those pieces around, then focusing on the opposing team.
  • "You take this thing all the way up to the wire," Morris said.

"I think they're playing really well right now. I think they've really figured out what they want to be, what they want to do." – O'Connell

  • The Seahawks defense has a clear identity, according to O'Connell, headlined by a physical defensive front, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner and linebacker and "ascending player" Jordyn Brooks.
  • O'Connell said the unit's success over the last several weeks has also created some positive moment for it.

"I feel good. Just normal aches and pains." – Donald

  • Donald downplayed the knee issue that has him listed on the injury report, saying he was able to finish last week's game against the Cardinals "no problem."
  • Donald was also able to go in the limited versions' of the Rams practices this week.

"Everyone's ready to adapt to that, and we'll be ready to go on Tuesday night." – Kupp

  • As much as the regular cadence of a game-week schedule has been disrupted, Kupp is confidence in the Rams' ability to adjust.
  • "At the end of the day, you get to just really take it one day at a time," Kupp said.

