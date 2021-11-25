From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald preview Week 12 at Packers

"There's a lot of work that he put in leading up to that game (against the 49ers), and it's continued both on his own and now that we have a real clear plan for him with our staff." – O'Connell

The Rams continue to get Beckham integrated into their offense, a process helped by an extra practice held Monday in addition to the work done by Beckham on his own.

Now with the benefit of being in his first full game week as a Ram, Beckham can learn in phases his role and the details in the Rams' run game and pass game, according to O'Connell.