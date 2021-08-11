Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Rob Havenstein and Terrell Burgess react to Day 10 of Training Camp

Aug 10, 2021 at 08:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, offensive lineman ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿ and safety ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ each held video conferences with local media Tuesday after the 10th and final practice at UC Irvine of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing what they want to get done when they return to the team's facility in Thousand Oaks (McVay), how his ankle feels after two weeks of camp (Burgess), the current offensive line combination (Havenstein), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I think you just want to continue on with what we're doing right now." – McVay

  • After 10 training camp practices at UC Irvine, the Rams are packing up and returning to their Thousand Oaks facility.
  • When they get back, McVay said he wants to continue to see them ramp up the competition, and also sharpen their mental focus, concentration, and execution on both offense and defense, as well as special teams with the kicking game.

"It's still a work in progress, but I'm excited to be back out here." – Burgess

  • After a "long offseason," Burgess said his ankle – which he injured against the Bears in Week 7 last year – is feeling "way better" at this stage of the 2021 preseason.
  • "I'm excited to get back out there and go with the team," Burgess said.

"Obviously, there's something to be said about getting a good report with the five guys up front, (but) I think we got a good enough front seven, front eight, gate guys depth to where no matter what the combination is, I think everyone's got a good feel." – Havenstein 

  • After mostly repping Austin Corbett at center during OTAs and most of training camp, the Rams are experimenting with Brian Allen handling that spot for the first-team offense with Corbett at right guard.
  • However, Havenstein indicated it's not a huge adjustment because of the depth and experience of the current group.

Related Content

news

Younger players making plays: 10 Observations from Day 10 of Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the final open practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Unofficial depth chart update: Brian Allen at center, Austin Corbett moves to right guard, more updates at wide receiver and running back

The Rams' unofficial depth chart has been updated with Brian Allen listed at center and Austin Corbett at right guard, as well as changes at wide receiver and running back.
news

Rams release first unofficial depth chart

The Rams have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 preseason.
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/10: Day 10 marks final open practice of 2021 Training Camp

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Tuesday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Johnny Hekker and Matt Gay talk joint practice takeaways, special teams impressions

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, punter Johnny Hekker and kicker Matt Gay had to say about Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys and their impressions of special teams so far after Day 9 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Matthew Stafford going deep, outside linebackers' length and speed: 10 Observations from Day 9

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 9 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/9: Legends Day highlights Day 9

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Monday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Isaac Bruce officially enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rams legend Isaac Bruce's long-awaited enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was officially completed Saturday night in Canton, Ohio. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Cooper Kupp react to joint practice with Cowboys

Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Cooper Kupp share what they took away from Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' joint practice with Cowboys

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday in Oxnard, Calif. 
news

Previewing Saturday's joint practice between the Rams and the Cowboys

How the Rams are approaching Saturday's joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California. 
Advertising