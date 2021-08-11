From the Podium: Sean McVay, Rob Havenstein and Terrell Burgess react to Day 10 of Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, offensive lineman ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿ and safety ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ each held video conferences with local media Tuesday after the 10th and final practice at UC Irvine of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing what they want to get done when they return to the team's facility in Thousand Oaks (McVay), how his ankle feels after two weeks of camp (Burgess), the current offensive line combination (Havenstein), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I think you just want to continue on with what we're doing right now." – McVay