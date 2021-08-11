From the Podium: Sean McVay, Rob Havenstein and Terrell Burgess react to Day 10 of Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and safety Terrell Burgess each held video conferences with local media Tuesday after the 10th and final practice at UC Irvine of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing what they want to get done when they return to the team's facility in Thousand Oaks (McVay), how his ankle feels after two weeks of camp (Burgess), the current offensive line combination (Havenstein), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I think you just want to continue on with what we're doing right now." – McVay
- After 10 training camp practices at UC Irvine, the Rams are packing up and returning to their Thousand Oaks facility.
- When they get back, McVay said he wants to continue to see them ramp up the competition, and also sharpen their mental focus, concentration, and execution on both offense and defense, as well as special teams with the kicking game.
"It's still a work in progress, but I'm excited to be back out here." – Burgess
- After a "long offseason," Burgess said his ankle – which he injured against the Bears in Week 7 last year – is feeling "way better" at this stage of the 2021 preseason.
- "I'm excited to get back out there and go with the team," Burgess said.
"Obviously, there's something to be said about getting a good report with the five guys up front, (but) I think we got a good enough front seven, front eight, gate guys depth to where no matter what the combination is, I think everyone's got a good feel." – Havenstein
- After mostly repping Austin Corbett at center during OTAs and most of training camp, the Rams are experimenting with Brian Allen handling that spot for the first-team offense with Corbett at right guard.
- However, Havenstein indicated it's not a huge adjustment because of the depth and experience of the current group.