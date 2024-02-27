Season Ticket Members get exclusive preview of 2024 from coaches, players and executives at Rams Revealed Live

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – As the calendar inches closer to free agency and the draft, Rams Season Ticket Members were treated to a special preview of both Monday night inside YouTube Theater.

Co-hosted by Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and Rams legend Andrew Whitworth, Rams Revealed Live provided Season Ticket Members with exclusive access into how coaches, players and executives are approaching the 2024 offseason and beyond.

The night kicked off with Long and Whitworth chatting with Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff recapping the 2023 season and previewing upcoming community events, among other topics. Demoff also announced during the event that the Rams are planning to have a draft experience in Hermosa Beach.

After Demoff's segment ended, Rams head coach Sean McVay joined Long and Whitworth on stage, sharing his thoughts on the 2023 season, becoming a father for the first time this past season, re-signing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, and his vision for 2024.

Rams Vice President of Football and Business Administration Tony Pastoors and general manager Les Snead followed McVay, discussing the team currently holding the 19th overall pick in the first round – which included a funny moment where Snead crowdsourced from the audience members what the team should do with it – draft strategy, managing the salary cap and more.

Members also received visits from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula on stage before segments with nose tackle Bobby Brown III, then offensive lineman Steve Avila and wide receiver Puka Nacua closed out the night.