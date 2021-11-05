Sebastian Joseph-Day placed on Injured Reserve, to undergo surgery to repair pec injury

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams on Friday placed defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ on Injured Reserve.

Rams head coach Sean McVay prior to Friday's practice said Joseph-Day re-aggravated the pec injury that forced him to miss last week's game against the Texans and will need surgery to fix it. As a result, Joseph-Day will not play against the Titans on Sunday.

McVay said the surgery is scheduled to take place in the next couple of days, and whether or not that means Joseph-Day will return at any point this season, they'll see after the surgery takes place.

"That's a big loss for our football team," McVay said.

Prior to the injury, Joseph-Day tallied 38 total tackles, five QB hits and three sacks while starting in each of Los Angeles' first seven games. He was also a key component to L.A.'s run defense, with a 48 percent run stop win rate that ranked second among NFL defensive tackles, according to ESPN.