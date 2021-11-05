Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Sebastian Joseph-Day placed on Injured Reserve, to undergo surgery to repair pec injury

Nov 05, 2021 at 01:22 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams on Friday placed defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ on Injured Reserve.

Rams head coach Sean McVay prior to Friday's practice said Joseph-Day re-aggravated the pec injury that forced him to miss last week's game against the Texans and will need surgery to fix it. As a result, Joseph-Day will not play against the Titans on Sunday.

McVay said the surgery is scheduled to take place in the next couple of days, and whether or not that means Joseph-Day will return at any point this season, they'll see after the surgery takes place.

"That's a big loss for our football team," McVay said.

Prior to the injury, Joseph-Day tallied 38 total tackles, five QB hits and three sacks while starting in each of Los Angeles' first seven games. He was also a key component to L.A.'s run defense, with a 48 percent run stop win rate that ranked second among NFL defensive tackles, according to ESPN.

Defensive lineman Greg Gaines started in Joseph-Day's place last week and finished with four total tackles, half of a sack and one QB hit in the Rams' 38-22 victory over the Texans.

Related Content

news

Week 9 Preview: Rams are determined & ready for Sunday Night Football vs. Titans

As the Rams get set for a Sunday Night showdown against the Titans, J.B. Long looks at the impact Von Miller's addition will have on the defense, what the loss of Derrick Henry really means to this Titans offense, and why this game has the makings of being the Rams' most physical game of the season.
news

Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

Rams defense's approach remains unchanged as they prepare to face Titans offense without Derrick Henry

Titans running back will miss this week's game with foot injury, but Rams don't expect drastic change in Tennessee's philosophy. 
news

"I can't stop smiling": Aaron Donald, Rams defense excited to add Von Miller to mix

Outside linebacker Von Miller's new Rams teammates react to his arrival and discuss the impact he'll have. 
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald on Von Miller, Titans offense without Derrick Henry

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday media sessions as they continue their preparation for Week 9 against the Titans. 
news

Cooper Kupp named October's NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller on Miller's arrival, Titans defense

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's Wednesday press conferences as the Rams gear up for Sunday Night Football against the Titans in Week 9.
news

Von Miller: "They've been playing great defense all year, and I just want to add to that"

New Rams outside linebacker Von Miller is excited to help Los Angeles' defense continue to play at a high level and recreate a legendary era of franchise history. 
news

Rams ILB Ernest Jones talks first career interception, acquisition of Von Miller & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams ILB Ernest Jones to talk about his first career interception in his first NFL start, how excited he is to play with Von Miller & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 74.
news

Acquiring Von Miller accomplishes team-building goal for Rams while addressing key position on defense

Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay break down the trade for outside linebacker Von Miller and what it means for the defense and team as a whole. 
news

First Look: Rams return home for Sunday Night Football showdown with Titans

An early preview of Sunday's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. 
Advertising