Shell joins forces with SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park and Los Angeles Rams

Equilon Enterprises LLC, dba Shell Oil Products US has signed an agreement with SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park, and the Los Angeles Rams in a multi-year sponsorship that names the multinational oil and gas company the exclusive fuel sponsor for all three entities. The agreement includes the Rams, the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium, the 6,000-seat performance venue, YouTube Theater, and the near 300-acre mixed-use development, Hollywood Park, which is being built by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

"We're delighted to make this commitment to the LA Rams and the Hollywood Park community," said Barbara Stoyko, Senior Vice President Mobility Americas at Shell. "Shell has over 100 years of history in the Los Angeles area, and we've been fortunate to earn customers' loyalty by providing them with the fuels or charging they need to power their journeys. With this new sponsorship, we're able to further reward our Fuel Rewards members in the Los Angeles area with 25 cents off per gallon every time the Rams play."

As part of the agreement, Shell will offer a promotion in which Fuel Rewards members in Los Angeles and greater surrounding areas will receive 25 cents per gallon off at the pump every Rams gameday whether they play at home or away. You must be a Fuel Rewards member and fuel up with Shell V-Power® Nitro+ Premium gasoline to receive the cents per gallon discount. The promotion will run through Rams regular season.

Furthering their commitment to the community, Shell will work with the Rams to support their Boys Flag Football efforts. Specifically, Shell will support Boys and Girls Club Flag Football teams across Los Angeles, providing equipment, jerseys and other tournament necessities. In addition, Shell will sponsor the winning team from the November NFL Flag Rams Regional Tournament and send that team to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon in Orlando in February 2024.

"Building on a relationship that began in 2018, we are thrilled to bring Shell to SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park as well as work together across the greater Los Angeles community," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "As we look to celebrate football at all levels, we are grateful to have Shell come on board and support youth athletes and our efforts to increase access to flag football throughout Southern California."

Additionally, Shell will work with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to help bring to life one of its many community initiatives. Hollywood Park's community initiatives focus on health and wellness, financial empowerment, STEAM education, and sustainability in Inglewood and the greater Los Angeles region. Shell will also engage guests at SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater events, building out a number of activations each year that include VIP lounge seating, fan giveaways, seat upgrades, and more. Shell will look to host similar pop-ups in Hollywood Park's retail space, which opened this summer.