Sleep Number announces partnership with Los Angeles Rams to help improve performance through proven quality sleep

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — October 19, 2021— Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), the leader in sleep health, innovation, science and research, today announces a new partnership with the Los Angeles Rams. Sleep Number is now the Rams' "Official Sleep + Wellness Partner."

Through the partnership, Sleep Number will provide sleep expertise to Rams' players, coaches and athletic trainers. The goal is to help further improve each player's performance by educating them about the sleep health benefits delivered by Sleep Number's award-winning 360 smart bed. The team values quality sleep as a competitive advantage; nearly 80% of Rams' players have purchased 360 smart beds thanks to Sleep Number's partnership with the National Football League (NFL).

"Sleep Number is excited to provide NFL players with the high quality sleep delivered by their 360 smart beds," said Kevin Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Sleep Number. "We have helped to improve the lives of over 4,000 world-class athletes so they can be their best on and off the field – and be great teammates, parents, friends and spouses. At Sleep Number, we understand the impact that quality sleep has on everyone's physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, and we're honored to support the Rams on their paths to health and wellness."

"At the Rams, we take a holistic approach to performance and sleep is a key component of not only keeping our players healthy but also key to recovery," said Reggie Scott, Rams vice president of Sports Medicine and Performance and president of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society. "We are pleased to partner with Sleep Number and leverage their expertise around the power of sleep to enhance our approach to total wellness."