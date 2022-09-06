Sleep Number announces three-year partnership renewal with Los Angeles Rams

September 6, 2022 - Today, Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), the sleep and wellness technology leader, announced a renewed three-year commitment with the Los Angeles Rams. Sleep Number will continue to be the "Official Sleep + Wellness Partner" for the LA Rams through the 2024 season.

The two organizations initially partnered during the 2021 season as Rams' players successfully adopted Sleep Number's award-winning 360® smart bed into their training regimens and daily lives. The team values and understands quality sleep as a competitive advantage; it was the backbone of their Super Bowl-winning season, with nearly 80% of Rams' players benefiting from quality sleep on the 360 smart beds. Through the renewed collaboration, Sleep Number sleep experts will continue to guide Rams' players, coaches and athletic trainers on their path to improved performance and recovery. This includes educating them about the health and wellness benefits delivered through the smart beds' effortless adjustability, sleep health features and individualized insights.

"The LA Rams take a holistic approach to training. They understand the impact that quality sleep has on improving their players' physical, mental and emotional health," said Kevin Brown, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Sleep Number. "Our 360 smart bed provides these Super Bowl Champion athletes with in-depth knowledge of how their sleep affects their performance and recovery, every night and over time. The science backed, data-driven approach to sleep and wellness that only Sleep Number can provide will continue to set this exceptional team up for ongoing success. We are proud to be part of the LA Rams' championship season last year and can't wait to see them do it again!"

"The sleep technology that Sleep Number has given us access to continues to give our players the knowledge on how quality sleep correlates directly with their performance during training, practice and throughout the season," said Reggie Scott, Vice President, Los Angeles Rams Sports Medicine and Performance, and President, Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society. "We are thrilled to continue our work with them and utilize their expertise in the power of sleep to enhance our approach to total overall wellness."