Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Sleep Number announces three-year partnership renewal with Los Angeles Rams

Sep 06, 2022 at 01:05 PM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

September 6, 2022 - Today, Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), the sleep and wellness technology leader, announced a renewed three-year commitment with the Los Angeles Rams. Sleep Number will continue to be the "Official Sleep + Wellness Partner" for the LA Rams through the 2024 season.

The two organizations initially partnered during the 2021 season as Rams' players successfully adopted Sleep Number's award-winning 360® smart bed into their training regimens and daily lives. The team values and understands quality sleep as a competitive advantage; it was the backbone of their Super Bowl-winning season, with nearly 80% of Rams' players benefiting from quality sleep on the 360 smart beds. Through the renewed collaboration, Sleep Number sleep experts will continue to guide Rams' players, coaches and athletic trainers on their path to improved performance and recovery. This includes educating them about the health and wellness benefits delivered through the smart beds' effortless adjustability, sleep health features and individualized insights.

"The LA Rams take a holistic approach to training. They understand the impact that quality sleep has on improving their players' physical, mental and emotional health," said Kevin Brown, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Sleep Number. "Our 360 smart bed provides these Super Bowl Champion athletes with in-depth knowledge of how their sleep affects their performance and recovery, every night and over time. The science backed, data-driven approach to sleep and wellness that only Sleep Number can provide will continue to set this exceptional team up for ongoing success. We are proud to be part of the LA Rams' championship season last year and can't wait to see them do it again!"

"The sleep technology that Sleep Number has given us access to continues to give our players the knowledge on how quality sleep correlates directly with their performance during training, practice and throughout the season," said Reggie Scott, Vice President, Los Angeles Rams Sports Medicine and Performance, and President, Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society. "We are thrilled to continue our work with them and utilize their expertise in the power of sleep to enhance our approach to total overall wellness."

As part of the partnership, the Rams have launched a video series "Rest For Success, presented by Sleep Number," which focuses on running back Cam Akers gearing up for his comeback season and sharing the most important part of his recovery: sleep. The first episode can be seen here.

COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Rams RB Cam Akers surprises military family with new Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

Look through photos of Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers helping Sleep Number & Blue Star Families to surprise a deserving military family with a new Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed.

E_HUT13915
1 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13789
2 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13639
3 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13996
4 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13987
5 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13922
6 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13686_1
7 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13964
8 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13839
9 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT14010
10 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13958
11 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13889
12 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13859_1
13 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13798
14 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13829
15 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13682
16 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13865
17 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13851
18 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13844
19 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13821
20 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13833
21 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13794
22 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13808
23 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13817
24 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13870
25 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13807
26 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13794_1
27 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13651
28 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13723_1
29 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13782
30 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13785
31 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13777
32 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13760
33 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13738
34 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13741
35 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13754
36 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13706
37 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13767
38 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT13679
39 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Recognized as the NFL's "Official Sleep + Wellness Partner" since 2021, Sleep Number also partners with the Professional Football Athletic Trainers' Society, Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the National Football League Players Association. The relationship with the LA Rams is one of four NFL club-level partnerships in addition to the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Related Content

news

"Love" sculpture created by NFL and artist Ruben Rojas will be on display at SoFi Stadium for Rams-Bills 2022 Kickoff Game

Special artwork will be on display at Upper American Airlines plaza at SoFi Stadium prior to the Rams kicking off the 2022 NFL season against the Bills.

news

Resorts World Las Vegas and Los Angeles Rams announce partnership

Resorts World Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Rams announced a multi-year partnership that makes the Strip's newest integrated resort an official partner of the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Two Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science students to complete clinical rotations with Rams during 2022 season

Kadarius Burgess and Felipe Ocampo will work with the Rams' medical staff this upcoming season as part of the inaugural class of students participating in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

news

2022 NFL Kickoff presented by Verizon celebrates start of NFL season Thursday, September 8

J Balvin to headline Kickoff Concert at NFL Kickoff Experience at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach

news

Cooper Kupp wins ESPYs for Best Championship Performance

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp added more hardware recognizing his historic 2021 performance.

news

Indochino Staff Championship Journey: Kat Frederick

In the third and final installment of a series spotlighting Rams employees and their unique championship journeys, theRams.com spotlights Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Frederick.

news

Indochino Staff Championship Journey: Johnas Pulley

In the second of a series spotlighting Rams employees and their unique championship journeys, theRams.com spotlights member services representative Johnas Pulley.

news

Indochino Staff Championship Journey: Mike O'Keefe

In the first of a series spotlighting Rams employees and their unique championship journeys, theRams.com spotlights Vice President, Partnership Development Mike O'Keefe.

news

Rams Pride non-profit showcase: LGBT Center

In the fourth and final installment of a series for Pride Month, theRams.com spotlights the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which has provided services to LGBT individuals and families in L.A. and beyond for more than 50 years.

news

Rams Pride non-profit showcase: Rainbow Labs

In the second of a series for Pride Month, theRams.com spotlights Rainbow Labs, which has empowered LGBTQ+ youth by providing a safe and supportive environment to propel them into bright futures since 2020.

news

Rams Pride small business showcase: Varsity Gay League

In the first of a series for Pride Month, theRams.com spotlights Varsity Gay League, the nation's original Queer+ recreational sports leagues.

Advertising