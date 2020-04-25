Snead: "We definitely wanted to address those four positions" 

In Akers and Jefferson, L.A. got exactly who it wanted at those picks, according to Snead. McVay said both being available allowed the Rams to "start the day off on the right foot."

Adding to the backfield was a possibility after the release of starter Todd Gurley – McVay said in early April the Rams were doing their homework on this year's class of running backs – though McVay wasn't ready to anoint Akers as the one who would handle a similar role.

"It's to be determined," McVay said. "What he does is he adds great value to the group, and that's the way we're looking at it right now."

McVay views Jefferson in a similar way, with his versatility contributing to a wide receiver room which includes a pair of 1,000 yard receivers in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods and a capable starter in Josh Reynolds.

"What you feel really good about his three players that are starting players in our offense that come from that receiver group, and I think Van really provides the opportunity to play all three spots," McVay said. "I think he's a really polished route-runner."

In Lewis, the Rams found an outside linebacker who they view as a fit in new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's scheme. Though Lewis dealt with an upper arm injury that cost him 10 games in 2017 and a torn ACL that cost the entire 2018 season at Alabama, McVay is confident in what he can bring when 100 percent healthy.

"We had a lot of appreciation for his skillset," McVay said. "He's had some injuries, but I think they've been some freak instances. You look at when this guy plays, he's healthy, he's ready to go."

Like Jefferson, Burgess gives the Rams' options on defense with the ability to play either slot cornerback or safety.

"The makeup of the human being, the versatility of his skillset is huge, especially when you look at John Johnson and Taylor Rapp," McVay said. "Feel really good about those guys, but there's a lot of different personnel groupings you can activate defensively where you're playing with three safeties. When you've got a guy that can play safety or that nickel spot based on his athleticism, it's a really exciting thing to be adding to that group.

Overall, both Snead and McVay are pleased with how Day 2 unfolded.

"I think it was a great day, to be able to come away with four players that we had a high appreciation for," McVay said. "They also happened to fill some needs that we felt like we wanted to try to address in this thing."