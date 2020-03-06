Snead talks draft approach at No. 52 overall 

The plan the last few years, according to Snead, has been about collecting as many picks in the top 100 or first three rounds as possible. Those selections have been acquired in various ways, including trading out of the first round.

Last year, the Rams sent their No. 31 and No. 203 overall picks to the Falcons for Atlanta's No. 45 overall and No. 79 overall picks. L.A. then made a second trade to acquire more draft capital and move back further in the second round, dealing that No. 45 overall pick to the New England Patriots for their No. 56 and No. 101 overall picks. The No. 56 overall pick acquired in that trade was sent to the Chiefs for their No. 61 and No. 167 overall picks.

The Rams used that No. 61 overall pick to take University of Washington safety Taylor Rapp, who finished as their third-leading tackler in his rookie season. They later sent their No. 133 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick back to the Patriots to move up to No. 97 overall, which they used to select Oklahoma offensive tackle Bobby Evans. Like Rapp, Evans emerged as a starter late in his rookie season.

Beyond last year's class, another notable example of the Rams' ability to ability to identify talent outside of the first round was Los Angeles' leading receiver in 2019 – Cooper Kupp – who was a third-round pick, No. 69 overall, in 2017.