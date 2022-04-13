Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Socios.com and Rams announce multi-platform marketing partnership

Apr 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM
TheRams.com

Socios.com, the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world, and the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, today announced a multi-platform marketing partnership with the Los Angeles Rams. The first official reward for a Rams fan was revealed today, as a Season Ticket Member received a surprise visit from Rams defensive back Terrell Burgess and the championship trophy.

Through the partnership, fans will have the chance to receive perks including access to exclusive merchandise and events, the ability to vote on team-issued polls that influence club decisions such as selecting team walkout songs on gameday, and much more.

"We are honored to welcome the reigning world champions into the Socios.com family," said Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus. "The Rams are a first-class organization with a passionate fanbase energized by the club's success. We are excited to build on the positive momentum as we reward Rams fans and connect them to the organization."

The recipient of the first Rams reward was a local superfan and Season Ticket Member who owns a barbershop decorated in team memorabilia. Click here for footage of the first Rams fan to receive a Socios.com reward.

"We are excited to deepen the connection with our most loyal fans through the exclusive offerings that will be redeemable using Socios.com all year round," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer, Jennifer Prince. "Their technology and digital platforms will enhance our fan experiences and make them accessible to Rams fans around the globe. We are thrilled to welcome Socios.com to our family and look forward to partnering to create more incomparable moments for our fans."

Socios.com will receive digital and physical brand awareness opportunities, such as banner ads on the Rams Mobile App, interactive fan polls, in-stadium signage and digital pylon messaging. Featured hospitality rewards for fans via the partnership will include a suite night, tailgate passes, game tickets, a stadium tour and more.

Socios.com has partnered with franchises in four of the major North American professional sports leagues and will debut its mobile app specifically designed for users in the United States later this year. In advance of the U.S.-based app, Socios.com has launched social media pages dedicated to keeping American consumers updated with news and rewards opportunities on Instagram (@SociosUSA) and Twitter (@SociosUSA).

Globally, Socios.com boasts more than 130 partners in 26 countries. Visit Socios.com for more details.

