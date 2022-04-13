Socios.com and Rams announce multi-platform marketing partnership

"We are excited to deepen the connection with our most loyal fans through the exclusive offerings that will be redeemable using Socios.com all year round," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer, Jennifer Prince. "Their technology and digital platforms will enhance our fan experiences and make them accessible to Rams fans around the globe. We are thrilled to welcome Socios.com to our family and look forward to partnering to create more incomparable moments for our fans."

Socios.com will receive digital and physical brand awareness opportunities, such as banner ads on the Rams Mobile App, interactive fan polls, in-stadium signage and digital pylon messaging. Featured hospitality rewards for fans via the partnership will include a suite night, tailgate passes, game tickets, a stadium tour and more.

Socios.com has partnered with franchises in four of the major North American professional sports leagues and will debut its mobile app specifically designed for users in the United States later this year. In advance of the U.S.-based app, Socios.com has launched social media pages dedicated to keeping American consumers updated with news and rewards opportunities on Instagram (@SociosUSA) and Twitter (@SociosUSA).