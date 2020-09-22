SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to host Vote Center

To commemorate National Voter Registration Day, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams today announced that a Vote Center location will be established on the grounds of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The announcement was made jointly with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and the California Secretary of State's office.

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park's Vote Center will be located adjacent to the stadium and open for a five-day period from Friday, October 30 – Monday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All LA County registered voters are eligible to vote at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park's Vote Center.

"This is a touchdown for democracy! Partnering with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Los Angeles Rams to host a vote center in such a large, visible location demonstrates the spirit of community and a shared commitment to make sure all voters have access to cast a ballot in 2020," said Dean C. Logan, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Los Angeles County.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 19. For more information or to register, visit www.lavote.net.

"We are proud to work with the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to turn SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park into a Vote Center," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Our goal is to help expand polling access for our local community and the greater Los Angeles region, providing Angelenos with more locations and greater ease of access to exercise their right to vote."

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park released the following guidelines for anyone wishing to vote at this Vote Center.

To access the Vote Center:

The address is 1000 S. Prairie Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Voters will enter off Prairie and Arbor Vitae and make a right onto District Drive

Parking is available in Lot N, with ADA parking in Lot adjacent to construction trailers

The Vote Center will be in the NFL Trailer

SoFi Stadium's Vote Center will follow State and County public health and safety guidelines: