SoFi Stadium & Los Angeles awarded eight total matches and U.S. Men's National Team Opening Match for FIFA World Cup 26™

LOS ANGELES (February 4, 2024) — Today, FIFA revealed that Los Angeles will officially host eight matches for FIFA World Cup 26™, including the highly coveted U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) opening match on June 12th at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium).

The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee has always been committed to hosting signature matches for FIFA World Cup 26™ and the USMNT opener will prove to be another transformative moment for soccer in the USA as the eyes of the world fall on Los Angeles.

SoFi Stadium will adopt a new venue name for FIFA World Cup 26™, Los Angeles Stadium. For more information about ticket packages or suite options at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), register here: **https://rams.formstack.com/forms/26wc**

"The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA," said Gianni Infantino, President, FIFA. "From the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca to the spectacular final in New York New Jersey players and fans have been at the core of our extensive planning for this game-changing tournament. I would like to thank our three host countries and 16 Host Cities for the unwavering commitment to staging a FIFA World Cup that will not only set new records but also leave an indelible legacy."

FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the largest single-sport event in history and the first to feature three host countries, 16 host cities, 48 teams, and 104 matches across the tournament. Los Angeles will once again set the backdrop for the most meaningful FIFA World Cup™ moments with eight fixtures including the USMNT opening match, four additional Group Stage matches, two Round of 32 knockout matches, and one Quarterfinal match.

"Los Angeles has been at the center of soccer's biggest moments in North America for decades and now, hosting the U.S. Men's National Team opening match will write another chapter in the sport's history on the world's stage," said Larry Freedman, Co-President, Los Angeles Football Club and Co-Chairman, Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee. "All eight matches will collectively lift the profile of our region as the premier destination for the world's game in North America."

FIFA World Cup 26™ will build on Los Angeles' storied legacy of hosting the world's game including the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Soccer Tournament, the 1994 FIFA World Cup™, the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup™, the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup™, and most recently, the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Final. The Los Angeles region has seen tremendous growth around soccer over the last three decades and FIFA World Cup 26™ will mark another leap forward in the sport's progress.

"We are incredibly proud that Los Angeles was chosen to host the U.S. Men's National Team opening match at the most spectacular venue in North America," said Chris Klein, Co-Chairman, Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee. "Based on soccer's history in the LA region and as a former USMNT player, I can't think of a more impactful moment for Los Angeles to host—a match that will capture the eyes of the world and the hearts of America. The countdown to hosting the U.S. Men's National Team opening match starts today."

FIFA World Cup 26™ will be played at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), the world's top venue for sports and entertainment, located in Inglewood. Designed with a demountable seating system to accommodate a FIFA regulation pitch, Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) will begin to undergo modifications in February 2024. This world-class building will become the only venue to host the Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup™, and Olympics in three consecutive years as the Los Angeles region approaches a stretch of major sports events unmatched by any other destination with FIFA World Cup 26™, Super Bowl LXI in 2027 (second in five years), and the 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games (third overall).

"We built our stadium to showcase the world's most spectacular sports and entertainment events, and we are thrilled to host eight marquee World Cup matches at Hollywood Park, including the opening match for the U.S. Men's National Team," said E. Stanley Kroenke, Owner, Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal F.C. and Colorado Rapids. "As evidenced by the billions of fans who followed the 2022 World Cup, there will be great excitement around having the best players in the world take the field at our stadium to represent their countries and inspire future generations of athletes. We look forward to working with FIFA and the Los Angeles Host Committee to develop programs that will leave a lasting economic and community impact on both Inglewood and the entire greater Los Angeles region."

Los Angeles will be ready to welcome the world in 2026. Already home to residents from 140 countries who speak 224 languages, each of the 48 nations represented in FIFA World Cup 26™ will feel like they are playing a home match in LA. From the kickoff to the final whistle, fans will be immersed in the local culture of the region while remaining connected to fellow host cities through LAX. Los Angeles will be the place for fans to begin and end their FIFA World Cup 26™ experience.

"We can't wait to welcome the world's best soccer players and the world's biggest sport to our region in 2026," said Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission. "While we've already hosted some of the greatest events in international sports this decade, FIFA World Cup 26™ is set to deliver impact on a scale yet to be experienced in the Los Angeles region. We plan to ensure this event will make a positive difference in our community and inspire the next generation of soccer talent here in LA."

FIFA World Cup 26™ is projected to deliver significant economic and community impact for the Los Angeles region. Over the next two and a half years, the host committee will be focused on providing opportunities for local, diverse businesses to compete for contracts through LASEC Business Connect, creating platforms for legacy programs to foster the future of soccer in the region, and building the infrastructure to facilitate the best experience possible for all fans who visit LA in 2026.