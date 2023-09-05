Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Statement by the Los Angeles Rams on the passing of Rams Legend Eddie Meador 

Sep 05, 2023 at 01:30 PM
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an NFL great, Eddie Meador, who was a standout leader for our organization and the Los Angeles community throughout his entire 12-year career," the team said in a statement. "He was an instinctive and fearless competitor who captained some of the greatest defenses in NFL history. Eddie's ability to galvanize teammates made him a heartbeat of the Rams and his humility made him approachable to everyone. The Meador family and friends are at the core of our thoughts, and his legacy will live on forever."

