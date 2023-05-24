Stetson Bennett's NFL education has two valuable teachers in Matthew Stafford and Brett Rypien

Rypien, meanwhile, is being exposed to his fourth different offense in five seasons, though three of them come from the same offensive philosophical tree in terms of the McVay-Shanahan system.

In Rypien's first season with the Broncos in 2019, the offense was run by Rich Scangarello, who served as quarterbacks coach for the 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2017 and 2018. In 2022, the offense was run by Nathaniel Hackett and Justin Outten, both of whom previously worked under Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who worked with both McVay and Shanahan. Now, of course, Rypien is learning McVay's offense.

The language varies between the 49ers, Packers and Rams' offenses, but those systems share the same core principles and fundamentals, which effectively gives Rypien three seasons' worth of experience repping those principles and knowing what it looks like – something that can help Bennett learn McVay's offense. Rypien has also been helpful in unexpected ways, too.

"Brett's a pro's pro," Benett said. "He knows how to go about it. He also already texted me, 'if you need any DoorDash or UberEats suggestions, I gotcha.' I was like, 'I will, dude.' But little things like that, it helps. This is brand new for me, all of this stuff. I was at Georgia for the past six years, and then a small town in Georgia. Now we're in Thousand Oaks right now, training, so you need all the help you can get. But just little questions like about footwork here on play fakes or handoffs, stuff like that, he's already had those questions and heard it from different offenses, too, as well as this one. But yeah, Brett's been a huge help."

Bennett had yet to participate in 11-on-11 work, doing just 7-on-7 drills through the first two days of OTAs. Still, he's staying patient – and has two teammates close by that he can lean on as he continues to learn.