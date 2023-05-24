From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Steve Avila and Stetson Bennett talk takeaways from first two days of OTAs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, guard Steve Avila and quarterback Stetson Bennett each met with local media following Day 2 of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), discussing their takeaways from the first two days, impressions of new additions to the team, the transition to the NFL (Avila and Bennett), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"So really, this is the closest thing since 2018 in terms of actually doing some real team work." – McVay
- The Rams are conducting OTAs with a roster that added more than 40 new players – lots of them rookies – over the last three weeks.
- "Significant," McVay said of the impact of a young roster on the coaching staff's approach to spring workouts. "It's a lot different because we get a chance to practice a lot more."
"Yeah, it's great. It's nice to be able to go out there and throw and get work with the guys." – Stafford
- Stafford is enjoying being able to throw during OTAs this spring after not doing so last year.
- He also said it's been fun being out on the field working with the younger players.
"I think right now, I don't know enough to know (what particular part of the transition has been challenging) yet. I can just tell you that it's fast. I haven't even taken an 11-on-11 rep yet." – Bennett
- Bennett is understandably still getting adjusted to the NFL, having just received the Rams' playbook last week.
- "I'm just being patient with it," Bennett said.
"If you were to tell seven-year-old me, I'd be here, I'd be bragging at school. That's all I gotta say." – Avila
- A smiling Avila is enjoying his early chances to get on the practice field during OTAs.
- "I'm just happy I'm part of this amazing organization, just a lot of culture here," Avila said.