McVay: Taking things 'day at a time' with Alaric Jackson (hamstring)

Sep 27, 2023 at 02:49 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday they are taking it a "day at a time" with offensive lineman ﻿Alaric Jackson﻿ (hamstring)'s status for Sunday's game against the Colts (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

"He came in, he's feeling good," McVay said prior to Wednesday's walkthrough, when asked if Jackson would be okay for Sunday's game against the Colts in Indianapolis. "I know that's what he's hoping for and certainly we're hoping for, too."

Jackson left Monday night's game against the Bengals with what was initially called a thigh injury and did not return after being ruled out in the fourth quarter. He was replaced by ﻿Zach Thomas﻿ at left tackle.

Asked what the Rams' plan will be if Jackson is unable to play, McVay said "we'll work through that."

McVay said Jackson, tight end Tyler Higbee (Achilles) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (Achilles) would be estimated as non-participants if a full practice had been conducted Wednesday (only a walkthrough was held). Regarding Higbee and Skowronek's Achilles injuries, McVay said it's "just soreness."

Meanwhile, wide receiver Puka Nacua (oblique) would've been estimated as a limited participant Wednesday.

