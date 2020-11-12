Though pleased by progress, Rams defense still sees room for growth entering second half of 2020 season

Traditional statistics have the Rams defense ranked in the top five in multiple categories at the midway point of the season.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 total defense and No. 2 scoring defense in the league. It has allowed the second-fewest passing yards and fourth-fewest rushing yards per game. It's tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for second-fewest first downs allowed, while opponents are only converting 33.3 percent of their third down attempts, third-lowest in the NFL. L.A. also makes few self-inflicted mistakes, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers as the fourth-least penalized defense (40).

Broken down further:

Opponents failed to eclipse 250 passing yards in six of their first eight games.

No running back has rushed for 100 yards (or more). While the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott reached 96 yards in Week 1 and the Eagles' Miles Sanders 95 in Week 2, no running back has had more than 71 in the six games since.

"We've just been getting better," Donald said during a video conference Thursday. "You know, I've been more proud of just how consistent we've been playing the last couple of weeks, because obviously, we're a good defense, but there was weeks where we had a great week and then we came back and was okay, but the past couple of weeks we've been consistent. So we've just got to keep that up and keep feeding off that, keep pushing each other and feeding off each other's energy and continue to dominate."

The purpose of this teaching tool wasn't just to show the defense's growth, though. If they progressed that quickly in the first half of the season, what does that tell them about what they can achieve in the second half?

"We're definitely light years of where we once were in training camp," Rams linebacker Kenny Young said during a video conference Monday. "And now, it's, how can we take it to the next level? The cool thing about it is, we have all the players, we have all the character, we have the know-how."

That confidence will be put to the test against a Seahawks offense ranked No. 1 in the NFL in scoring (34.3 points per game) and No. 3 in total offense (415.0 yards per game), led by the NFL's leading passer in quarterback Russell Wilson (317.6 yards per game).

Still, there is perhaps no better opportunity to measure that growth than that kind of matchup.