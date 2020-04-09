Top 100 picks of McVay era: S John Johnson III

According to NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein, Johnson first captured scouts' attention with a strong junior season at Boston College in 2015 when he tallied 63 tackles, 1.5 for loss, plus three interceptions and three pass breakups.

He followed that up with an even better senior season in 2016, posting 77 total tackles, including a team-high 56 solo, plus a team-high three interceptions, one sack, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. The Boston College defense finished that season ranked ninth in the nation in total defense (314.2 yards/game), second overall in sacks (3.62 sacks/game) and 10th in the nation in turnovers gained (27).

Johnson's performance during his final collegiate season earned him an invitation to the 2017 Senior Bowl, which also counted future Rams teammates and draft classmates Gerald Everett and Cooper Kupp among its participants.

Like Everett and Kupp, Johnson also received an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine that year. The Rams used the first of their two third-round picks on Kupp at No. 69 overall, then snagged Johnson at No. 91.