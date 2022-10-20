Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Five plays from Rams offense from first six weeks of 2022 season

Oct 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM
With the Rams at their bye week, it's time to look back on the team's top plays from the first six weeks of the 2022 season.

Here are the top five plays by Los Angeles' offense so far:

5) RB Darrell Henderson Jr. 18-yard run vs. Bills

Taking the toss from quarterback Matthew Stafford, Henderson not only showcased his speed, but a little bit of physicality at the end of this explosive, punishing run that brough the Rams to the Bills 7-yard line.

4) WR Allen Robinson 5-yard touchdown catch vs. Panthers

Once he saw the matchup and advantage Robinson had over the smaller defender, Stafford knew it was just a matter of putting the ball where only Robinson could get it. The placement was perfect and gave Robinson his second touchdown of the season.

3) WR Cooper Kupp 20-yard touchdown run vs. Cardinals

Kupp took the handoff on the jet sweep and nearly went into the endzone untouched on this play, which was actually his first rushing touchdown of his NFL career.

2) WR Ben Skowronek 17-yard touchdown run vs. Panthers

Skowronek couldn't let Kupp have all the fun, as he took the handoff on a sweep and hopped into the endzone untouched for his first career touchdown.

1) Kupp 75-yard, catch-and-run touchdown vs. Cowboys

Kupp turned on the jets on this one, gaining 71 yards after the catch on his way to the endzone. Just as impressive was it being a one-handed grab.

