Top five Super Bowl 56 stats and records

As we wrap up Super Bowl coverage and turn our attention to the offseason, theRams.com examines the five most notable stats and records from the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals.
All stats and records courtesy of NFL Media Research unless noted otherwise:
1) Long drive
The Rams' game-winning drive lasted 15 plays, making it the longest fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown drive (by number of plays) in Super Bowl history.
2) Super Cooper
Kupp tallied 33 receptions in the 2021 postseason, most in a single postseason in NFL history. His 478 receiving yards were second-most and his six receiving touchdowns were tied for second-most.
3) Pass-rush prowess
The Rams' seven sacks against the Bengals tied a Super Bowl record. It also made teams a perfect 7-0 when collecting six or more sacks.
Furthermore, outside linebacker Von Miller has been part of each of the last two teams two record seven or more sacks in a Super Bowl – the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 and now the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He had 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl 50, and two in Super Bowl LVI.
4) Young and old
Rams head coach Sean McVay is the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl at 36 years, 20 days.
Meanwhile, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth set a new record for the oldest player to win their first Super Bowl at 40 years, 63 days.
5) No ground game, no problem
Finishing with 43 rushing yards as a team, the Rams recorded the second-fewest by a Super Bowl-winning team in NFL history.
The team that had the fewest? That would also be the Rams, when they recorded 29 in their Super Bowl XXXIV win over the Titans.