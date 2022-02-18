Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top five Super Bowl 56 stats and records

Feb 18, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

As we wrap up Super Bowl coverage and turn our attention to the offseason, theRams.com examines the five most notable stats and records from the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals.

All stats and records courtesy of NFL Media Research unless noted otherwise:

1) Long drive

The Rams' game-winning drive lasted 15 plays, making it the longest fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown drive (by number of plays) in Super Bowl history.

2) Super Cooper

Kupp tallied 33 receptions in the 2021 postseason, most in a single postseason in NFL history. His 478 receiving yards were second-most and his six receiving touchdowns were tied for second-most.

3) Pass-rush prowess

The Rams' seven sacks against the Bengals tied a Super Bowl record. It also made teams a perfect 7-0 when collecting six or more sacks.

Furthermore, outside linebacker Von Miller has been part of each of the last two teams two record seven or more sacks in a Super Bowl – the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 and now the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He had 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl 50, and two in Super Bowl LVI.

4) Young and old

Rams head coach Sean McVay is the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl at 36 years, 20 days.

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth set a new record for the oldest player to win their first Super Bowl at 40 years, 63 days.

5) No ground game, no problem

Finishing with 43 rushing yards as a team, the Rams recorded the second-fewest by a Super Bowl-winning team in NFL history.

The team that had the fewest? That would also be the Rams, when they recorded 29 in their Super Bowl XXXIV win over the Titans.

Related Content

news

Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon join Broncos coaching staff

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is bringing Ejiro Evero, Dwayne Stukes and Marcus Dixon onto his coaching staff. 
news

Kevin O'Connell named Vikings head coach

The Minnesota Vikings named Kevin O'Connell their new head coach on Wednesday and will officially introduce him on Thursday.
news

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program & Los Angeles Rams grant $150,000 to refurbish Grass Field at Inglewood Unified School District's Caroline Coleman Stadium

Inglewood Unified School District has been granted $150,000 by the Los Angeles Rams through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to refurbish the grass field at Caroline Coleman Stadium in Inglewood. 
news

Returning to roots and "run it back": Recapping the Rams' Super Bowl LVI parade and rally in Los Angeles

The Rams capped off their Super Bowl LVI celebrations with a parade on Wednesday. 
Advertising