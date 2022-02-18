Top five Super Bowl 56 stats and records

3) Pass-rush prowess

The Rams' seven sacks against the Bengals tied a Super Bowl record. It also made teams a perfect 7-0 when collecting six or more sacks.

Furthermore, outside linebacker Von Miller has been part of each of the last two teams two record seven or more sacks in a Super Bowl – the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 and now the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He had 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl 50, and two in Super Bowl LVI.