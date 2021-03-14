Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Potential free agent fits, roster needs

Mar 14, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Sunday, March 14 about your Los Angeles Rams.

210314_TRN_Potential_FATop Rams News

Potential free agent fits for the Rams

With the start of free agency just three days away, several outlets examined players could potentially be fits for Los Angeles.

NFL.com Around the NFL writer Nick Shook: CB Desmond King (pictured above)

King played for the Chargers – who originally drafted him in the fifth round in 2017 – for the first six games of the season before being traded to the Titans in early November for a 2021 sixth-round pick. He made 24 total tackles in six games with the Chargers; 31 in nine games with the Titans plus two pass breakups and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

"Darious Williams stands to replace Troy Hill as an outside corner, and King can join the stingy Rams defense as the team's third CB in a fashion similar to how he fit into Tennessee's defense last season," Shook wrote. "Still only 26, King has some years left in him and can bolster a group headlined by Jalen Ramsey and the promising Williams."

Pro Football Focus analyst Seth Galina: LB Jayon Brown

A fifth-round pick by the Titans in 2017, Brown recorded 76 total tackles (fifth-most on the team), plus eight pass breakups, one interception and one sack across 10 games last season.

"Brown does his best work in zone coverage and is agile enough to move around and align in unique positions, as we saw the Rams' linebackers do in 2020," Galina wrote. "He had the No. 8 grade among linebackers in 2018 (81.2) before slipping to 20th over the last two seasons, but he's still a value add for the Rams."

The Athletic senior NFL writer Sheil Kapadia: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

After signing a one-year deal with the Titans in early September, Clowney produced 19 combined tackles, six QB hits, four pass breakups and one forced fumble in eight games before landing on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

"The best way for an edge rusher to get paid is to play on the same defense as Aaron Donald, rack up double-digit sacks and then re-enter free agency the next year," Kapadia wrote as part of his analysis (subscription required to read). "It worked for Dante Fowler, and it will likely work for (Leonard) Floyd, so why not Clowney?"

Identifying roster needs

A couple outlets also zeroed in on positions of need for each NFL team heading into free agency. Here's what they identified for the Rams:

NFL.com digital content producer Michael Baca: Pass rusher, wide receiver, cornerback. Click here to read his full breakdown.

PFF lead draft analyst Michael Renner: Linebacker, safety, edge defender. Click here to read his full breakdown.

2021-free-agency-in-article-promo

Related Content

news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Tight End

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams tight ends are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become a free agent. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Safety

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which safeties are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Rams' approach to pro days unaffected by this year's limitations

Despite NFL teams being limited to three representatives at each pro day this year, Rams general manager Les Snead says it will still be business as usual for the team's scouting department. 
news

Snead on approach to getting under salary cap, franchise tag decision

As the Rams navigate their current salary cap situation, general manager Les Snead said their goal is to get under it without having to cut or trade anyone. Snead also explains why the team opted against using the franchise tag for the third straight year. 
news

Rams awarded two compensatory third-round picks, one compensatory fourth-round pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams now have three additional draft choices thanks to the NFL's compensatory formula. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Cornerback

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams cornerbacks are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Rams elect not to use franchise tag in 2021

The Los Angeles Rams have chosen to pass on using the franchise tag for the third-straight year. 
news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah talks Rams options at pick No. 57 in 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah discusses the Los Angeles Rams' biggest needs heading into the 2021 NFL Draft and what direction that could take them at pick No. 57. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Wide Receiver

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which wide receivers are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Which offensive linemen and edge rushers could be available at pick No. 57? 

Several of the latest 2021 mock drafts have Rams addressing the trenches. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Running Back

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams running backs are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
Advertising