Top Rams News: Potential free agent fits, roster needs

Potential free agent fits for the Rams

With the start of free agency just three days away, several outlets examined players could potentially be fits for Los Angeles.

NFL.com Around the NFL writer Nick Shook: CB Desmond King (pictured above)

King played for the Chargers – who originally drafted him in the fifth round in 2017 – for the first six games of the season before being traded to the Titans in early November for a 2021 sixth-round pick. He made 24 total tackles in six games with the Chargers; 31 in nine games with the Titans plus two pass breakups and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

"Darious Williams stands to replace Troy Hill as an outside corner, and King can join the stingy Rams defense as the team's third CB in a fashion similar to how he fit into Tennessee's defense last season," Shook wrote. "Still only 26, King has some years left in him and can bolster a group headlined by Jalen Ramsey and the promising Williams."

Pro Football Focus analyst Seth Galina: LB Jayon Brown

A fifth-round pick by the Titans in 2017, Brown recorded 76 total tackles (fifth-most on the team), plus eight pass breakups, one interception and one sack across 10 games last season.

"Brown does his best work in zone coverage and is agile enough to move around and align in unique positions, as we saw the Rams' linebackers do in 2020," Galina wrote. "He had the No. 8 grade among linebackers in 2018 (81.2) before slipping to 20th over the last two seasons, but he's still a value add for the Rams."

The Athletic senior NFL writer Sheil Kapadia: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

After signing a one-year deal with the Titans in early September, Clowney produced 19 combined tackles, six QB hits, four pass breakups and one forced fumble in eight games before landing on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

"The best way for an edge rusher to get paid is to play on the same defense as Aaron Donald, rack up double-digit sacks and then re-enter free agency the next year," Kapadia wrote as part of his analysis (subscription required to read). "It worked for Dante Fowler, and it will likely work for (Leonard) Floyd, so why not Clowney?"

Identifying roster needs

A couple outlets also zeroed in on positions of need for each NFL team heading into free agency. Here's what they identified for the Rams:

NFL.com digital content producer Michael Baca: Pass rusher, wide receiver, cornerback. Click here to read his full breakdown.