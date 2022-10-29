Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-49ers in Week 8

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 29 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 8
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the 49ers defeating the Rams 23-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Four of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the 49ers to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the 49ers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 8 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the 49ers to win 24-21, while Seth Walker predicted the 49ers to win 27-20. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Gilberto Manzano of the L.A. Daily News on how the Rams are preparing for RB Christian McCaffrey with the 49ers offense.
- FOX Sports' Eric Williams examines five ways the Rams can turn their season around in the second half of it.
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on WR Van Jefferson returning to practice this week.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue writes about WR Brandon Powell's journey to the Rams and his current role with the team (subscription required to read).
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times writes about the key players expected back for the Rams this week.