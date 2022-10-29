Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-49ers in Week 8

Oct 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 29 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 8

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the 49ers defeating the Rams 23-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Four of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the 49ers to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the 49ers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 8 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the 49ers to win 24-21, while Seth Walker predicted the 49ers to win 27-20. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

"Sin miedo al fracaso": los Rams, más saludables esta vez, esperan a unos 49ers que no contarán con Deebo Samuel

Nueve meses después del histórico triunfo en el Juego de Campeonato contra los 49ers de San Francisco, los Rams de Los Angeles quieren probar que son mejores de lo que han mostrado luego de seis partidos.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 8

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 8 regular season game against the 49ers, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Injury report 10/28: Brandon Powell questionable but expected to play vs. 49ers; no injury designations for Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and Darrell Henderson Jr.

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

news

SoFi Stadium Showdown: Rams & Niners ready to square off in Week 8 | Game Preview

In this week's Los Angeles Rams game preview, J.B. Long details another matchup with Christian McCaffrey, analyzes the potential for wide receiver Van Jefferson to help get the offense back on track, and examines how important it is for the Rams offense to try and slow down San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa.

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald on 49ers offense with Christian McCaffrey, impact of Brian Allen's return

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 8 game against the 49ers.

news

Brian Allen happy to be back and past knee issue

Rams center Brian Allen is looking forward to contributing again after being sidelined for the Rams' last five games.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 8 vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Week 8 against the 49ers.

news

First Look: Rams return from bye week to host 49ers in Week 8

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 8 home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Five things to watch after the Rams bye week

Here are five things for Rams fans to keep an eye on as the team returns from its Week 7 bye and prepares for Week 8 against the 49ers.

news

Updates on Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, Troy Hill, Cam Akers and others as the Rams prepare for Week 8 against the 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay shares the latest on the statuses of wide receiver Van Jefferson, center Brian Allen, defensive back Troy Hill, defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, running back Cam Akers and running back Kyren Williams heading into Sunday's Week 8 home game against the 49ers.

Advertising