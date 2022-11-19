Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Saints

Nov 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Nov. 19 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 11

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Saints:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Saints defeating the Rams 13-9. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • All six of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Saints to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Saints to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 11 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 22-17, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 20-9. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

