Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Bills

Sep 26, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, September 26 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 3:

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Bills:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams winning a tight contest, 30-27. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Four of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's predictions.
  • Five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's panel of six NFL experts picked the Rams, with senior NFL reporter Albert Breer being the lone analyst to go with the Bills. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 3 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Marcel Louis-Jacques, who covers the Bills, went with the Bills 24-21, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-26. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 3 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage ahead of Sunday's game:

One of the main storylines this week is Rams wide receiver Robert Woods returning to the place where he began his NFL career seven years ago.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue went in-depth on how cornerback Troy Hill earned his new role of nickel defensive back (subscription to The Athletic required to read).

Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams covers how the Rams will try to slow down Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Greg Beacham of The Associated Press wrote about Donald's reaction to Bill's offensive coordinator Brian Daboll jokingly saying Buffalo's best chance at containing him was missing the bus to Sunday's game.

Related Content

Los Rams buscan cerrar septiembre perfecto al visitar a unos Bills que se han vuelto ofensivos
news

Los Rams buscan cerrar septiembre perfecto al visitar a unos Bills que se han vuelto ofensivos

Los Ángeles tiene a su favor que el duelo contra el también invicto Buffalo llega cuando aún es verano 
Injury Report 9/25: Cam Akers ruled out for Bills game, Darious Williams questionable 
news

Injury Report 9/25: Cam Akers ruled out for Bills game, Darious Williams questionable 

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. 
Week 3 Game Preview: Early undefeated showdown as Rams look to slow down Josh Allen and Bills
news

Week 3 Game Preview: Early undefeated showdown as Rams look to slow down Josh Allen and Bills

With wins against two NFC East contenders, the Rams now shift their focus to the AFC East with a trip to Buffalo in Week 3. J.B. Long previews the matchup!
From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Johnson, Jefferson look ahead to Week 3 at Bills
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Johnson, Jefferson look ahead to Week 3 at Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, safety John Johnson III and wide receiver Van Jefferson's Thursday virtual media sessions.
Playing nickel DB at age 29, Rams' Troy Hill "trying to age like fine wine" 
news

Playing nickel DB at age 29, Rams' Troy Hill "trying to age like fine wine" 

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill is excelling in his new role. 
Bills head coach Sean McDermott views Rams defense as "big challenge" for his offense
news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott views Rams defense as "big challenge" for his offense

Buffalo's offense will face a stiff test against Los Angeles' defense, according to head coach Sean McDermott. 
From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Woods and Goff share final thoughts on Week 2, look ahead to Week 3 at Bills
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Woods and Goff share final thoughts on Week 2, look ahead to Week 3 at Bills

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
Micah Kiser named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2
news

Micah Kiser named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2

Following his strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Micah Kiser has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2. 
First Look: Rams head back east for Week 3 road game at Bills
news

First Look: Rams head back east for Week 3 road game at Bills

An early preview of Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. 
Rams Power Rankings: Week 3
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 3.
McVay: Joe Noteboom out for Bills game, Cam Akers day-to-day, Brown will be available
news

McVay: Joe Noteboom out for Bills game, Cam Akers day-to-day, Brown will be available

Speaking with reporters during his weekly Monday video conference, Rams head coach Sean McVay discussed the latest on running back Cam Akers (ribs), Joe Noteboom (calf) and Malcolm Brown (finger). 

Advertising