Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Bills

Sep 08, 2022 at 08:16 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, Sept. 8 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 1

Here's a collection of some analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Bills:

  • Four of Bleacher Report's seven-analyst panel picked the Bills to win, with the consensus final score of 35-31 Bills. Their full breakdown of the matchup can be read here.
  • Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Bills to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 1 predictions can be read here.
  • CBS Sports' John Breech has the Bills defeating the Rams 34-27. Read his full breakdown here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

