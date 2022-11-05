Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Bucs

Nov 05, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Nov. 5 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 9

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Buccaneers:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Buccaneers defeating the Rams 24-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Three of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Buccaneers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 9 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Buccaneers to win 23-17, while Seth Walder predicted the Rmas to win 27-22. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

