Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cowboys

Oct 08, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 8 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 5

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cowboys:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Cowboys defeating the Rams 20-17. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Four of USA TODAY's six NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 5 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 27-17, while Eric Moody predicted the Cowboys to win 23-20. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

