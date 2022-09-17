Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Falcons

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Sept. 17 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 2
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Falcons:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Falcons 24-18. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 2 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 29-21, while Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 23-10. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue explores how the Rams plan to get wide receiver Allen Robinson II more involved in Week 2 (subscription required to read).
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times writes about defensive lineman Aaron Donald's pursuit of 100 career sacks.
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop writes about linebacker Bobby Wagner paying tribute to Kobe Bryant in Week 1.
- The L.A. Daily News' Gilbert Manzano examines how the Rams are looking to get both Robinson and running back Cam Akers involved in Week 2.