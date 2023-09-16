Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-49ers in Week 2

Sep 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Sept. 16 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 2

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:

  • All five of NFL.com's experts have the 49ers defeating the Rams. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • All seven of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Seahawks to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 2 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the 49ers to win 34-20, while Seth Walder predicted the 49ers to win 42-17. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

"Que todos jueguen a su mejor nivel": los Rams entienden la clase de reto que les espera este domingo contra los 49ers | Vista previa del partido

Luego de abrir la temporada con una estupenda victoria en Seattle, Los Ángeles tratará de dar su segunda sorpresa seguida al recibir a los poderosos San Francisco 49ers
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 2: Closely watching battle at line of scrimmage and offensive playmakers

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 2 regular season game against the 49ers, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Injury Report 9/15: Puka Nacua, Coleman Shelton, Russ Yeast and Ernest Jones questionable for Week 2 vs. 49ers; Nacua expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

After impressive debut, Rams & Niners clash in home opener | Week 2 Game Preview

In the Week 2 game preview, J.B. Long examines how vital it will be to keep the momentum going after Week 1's win, emphasizes the importance of keeping Matthew Stafford protected against a fierce San Francisco 49ers pass rush, and suggests that despite their youth, the young Los Angeles Rams secondary will be more than up to the task on Sunday at SoFi.
news

Friday notebook: McVay 'hopeful' for Week 5 return for Cooper Kupp; Puka Nacua will be questionable but expected to be ready to go vs. 49ers

Rounding up some of the news and notes from Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Sunday's Week 2 home game against the 49ers. 
news

Kobie Turner: NFL debut 'felt really good'

Rams rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner put together a promising performance in his first NFL regular season game.
news

Byron Young's evolved approach helps set up solid NFL debut

The way Rams outside linebacker Byron Young's preparation changed over the course of the offseason was a pivotal piece to earning a starting role and his productive Week 1 game. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur and Raheem Morris preview Week 2 vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the 49ers. 
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Fransisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Week 2 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. 49ers game on Sunday, Sept. 17.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 2 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

First Look: Rams host 49ers in Week 2 for 2023 home opener

An early preview of Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. 
