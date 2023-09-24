Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Bengals in Week 3

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Sep 24, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Sunday, Sept. 24 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 3

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Bengals:

  • Three of NFL.com's five experts have the Rams defeating the Bengals. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 3 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Bengals to win 26-23, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 26-20. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Monday night's game:

