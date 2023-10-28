Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cowboys

Oct 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 28 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 8

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cowboys:

  • All of NFL.com's five experts have the Cowboys defeating the Rams. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Cowboys to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 8 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Cowboys to win 27-17, while Seth Walder predicted the Cowboys to win 30-23. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cowboys in Week 8: Pass protection and run defense among priorities

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 8 regular season road game against the Dallas Cowboys, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Los Rams buscan en Dallas sacarse la espina y darle a Sean McVay su primer triunfo como papá

Proteger a Matthew Stafford, quien regresa a la ciudad en la que creció, se antoja como la mayor clave para una posible victoria de Los Ángeles en la Semana 8
news

Injury Report 10/27: Rob Havenstein, Ernest Jones IV and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 8 at Cowboys; Hunter Long ruled out

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Rams and the Cowboys in Dallas. 
news

Friday notebook: Lucas Havrisik will be Rams' kicker Sunday at Cowboys; Rob Havenstein (calf) will be questionable for Week 8

Recapping some of the key updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. 
news

Rams hit the road for pivotal opportunity against the Cowboys | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long discusses the importance of the Rams putting together a complete performance, highlights an epic quarterback showdown between Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford, and details how this Week 8 matchup can provide an immediate opportunity for redemption.
news

Steve Avila looking forward to Week 8 homecoming in Dallas

The Rams' Week 8 road game against the Cowboys represents a trip home for rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila. 
news

Lucas Havrisik embraces weather and opportunity in Los Angeles

Riverside native and new Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik gets his first chance on a 53-man roster after being signed by Los Angeles off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Chase Blackburn and Cooper Kupp preview Week 8 at Cowboys

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences as the team continues its preparation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 8 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Cowboys on Sunday, October 29, 2023. 
news

Rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila discusses his transition from college to the NFL and shares the story behind his first NFL TD spike | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 107

Los Angeles Rams rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila talks about his rookie season and journey to the NFL on the latest episode of Rams Revealed. 
news

Rams sign K Lucas Havrisik

The Los Angeles Rams have signed kicker Lucas Havrisik off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. 
