Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cowboys

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 28 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 8
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cowboys:
- All of NFL.com's five experts have the Cowboys defeating the Rams. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
- Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Cowboys to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 8 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Cowboys to win 27-17, while Seth Walder predicted the Cowboys to win 30-23. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on Matthew Stafford returning home to Dallas to face the Cowboys
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on Rams head coach Sean McVay and wife Veronika welcoming their first child earlier this week
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on the Rams' approach to the upcoming trade deadline and kicker position, among other topics (subscription required to read)
- Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News on what the Rams liked about kicker Lucas Havrisik