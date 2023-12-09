Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Ravens in Week 14

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 9 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 14

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Ravens:

  • All of NFL.com's five experts have the Ravens defeating the Ravens. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Ravens to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 14 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Ravens to win 28-21, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 27-24. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

