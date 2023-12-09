Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Ravens in Week 14

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Dec. 9 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 14
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Ravens:
- All of NFL.com's five experts have the Ravens defeating the Ravens. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
- All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's seven NFL experts picked the Ravens to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 14 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Ravens to win 28-21, while Seth Walder predicted the Rams to win 27-24. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on How Jordan Fuller’s unique leadership style shines even in the Rams’ tougher moments (subscription required to read)
- The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon on how Odell Beckham Jr. made his mark in L.A., according to his former Rams teammates
- Eric Williams of FOX Sports on How the Rams have quickly built into an NFC playoff contender
- Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News on how the Rams offense is peaking at the right time during playoff push
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on Puka Nacua's reaction to receiving praise from LeBron James