Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-49ers in Week 18

Experts make their predictions for Week 18
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the 49ers 26-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Four of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's four NFL experts picked the 49ers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 18 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers, went with the 49ers 24-20, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-21. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 18 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game
- "'Challenge me': Mercurial or misunderstood, Jalen Ramsey just needs to know the answers," writes The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue (subscription required to read).
- "Achilles healed, Rams' Cam Akers is ready to roll in regular-season finale against 49ers," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Cam Akers will return against San Francisco 49ers, according to Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay," writes Thiry.
- "Rams' Cooper Kupp closing in on triple crown of receiving," writes Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.
- "Rams' Matthew Stafford wants division title on his list of firsts," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- An updated look at the playoff landscape, via CBS Sports.