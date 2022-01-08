Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-49ers in Week 18

Jan 08, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Experts make their predictions for Week 18

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the 49ers 26-24. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Four of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Three of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's four NFL experts picked the 49ers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 18 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers, went with the 49ers 24-20, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-21. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 18 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game

news

Apasionante domingo en SoFi Stadium: los Rams van por el Oeste, la siembra No. 2 y poner en su lugar a los 49ers

Matthew Stafford, que nunca ha ganado un título divisional, busca entregar a Los Ángeles la corona del Oeste en su primer año con el equipo
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 18

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 18 game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Ben Skowronek emerging as key, trustworthy piece to wide receiver rotation as Rams close out regular season, push toward playoffs

Rams rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek has stepped up and ensured the rotation hasn't missed a beat. 
news

Week 18 Preview: Playoff implications abound in Rams' Week 18 clash against San Francisco 49ers

In one of the most anticipated regular season matchups in recent history, J.B. Long looks past the game matchups and X's & O's. Instead, he focuses on what it means when two rivals like the Rams & 49ers square off with so much at stake.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr. share final thoughts on 49ers prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s Friday press conferences as they wrap up their preparation for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

Injury Report 1/7: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 18 vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 18 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
news

"Incredible opportunity": Rams have chance to capture NFC West title, No. 2 seed in NFC at home in Week 18

How the Rams are approaching Sunday's Week 18 home game against the 49ers and the stakes attached to it.
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on adjustments from first 49ers game heading into Week 18

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive back Jalen Ramsey as they continue their preparation for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller preview Week 18 vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's press conferences as they prepare for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

McVay: Cam Akers to make season debut vs. 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on running back Cam Akers heading into Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

Cooper Kupp has sights set on winning, not history, in Week 18

More milestones are within reach for wide receiver Cooper Kupp heading into the Rams' regular season finale against the 49ers, but Kupp's focus is on helping the team accomplish its goals.
