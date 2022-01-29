Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-49ers NFC Championship game

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day.
Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Jan. 29 about your Los Angeles Rams. Top Rams News for the playoffs is presented by Audi:
Experts make their predictions for the NFC Championship
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the 49ers 24-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Five of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers, went with the 49ers 30-23, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-24. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the AFC Championship game, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game
- The Ringer's Ben Solak takes a deep dive into The Intertwined Evolutions of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay
- "Rams' Cooper Kupp still learning his most valuable lessons with 49ers ahead," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Revival engaged: Odell Beckham Jr. giving Los Angeles Rams boost in production, good vibes," writes Thiry.
- "Rams' Aaron Donald becomes the team's super motivator," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "Inside Cooper Kupp's amazing season—all those TDs, an epic stiff-arm and the play that's 'gonna be clinic tape'," writes The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue (subscription required to read).
- "Rams' Stafford fired up to realize his Super Bowl dreams," writes Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.