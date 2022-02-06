Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bengals during Super Bowl LVI bye week

Throughout the playoffs, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day.
Here's a look at what's out there for Sunday, Feb. 6 about your Los Angeles Rams. Top Rams News for the playoffs is presented by Audi:
Early predictions for Super Bowl LVI
- Five of ESPN's 14 participating experts are picking the Rams to win in their gut-reaction predictions. The panel's full breakdown of the matchup, including key stats, x-factors and big questions, can be read here.
Other coverage during Super Bowl bye week
- Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop goes in-depth on Rams defensive back Eric Weddle's unretirement and return to the team.
- L.A. Daily News columnist Jim Alexander describes how the 1951 L.A. Rams followed a similar template to the 2021 Rams.
- The Associated Press' Barry Wilner examines how the Rams and the Bengals match up.
- "Von Miller, Sony Michel Super Bowl experiences ring in ears of Rams," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Matthew Stafford has answered many questions during Rams’ season — vs. Bengals, he’ll have to answer a new one," writes The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue (subscription required to read).
- "After long wait, Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s super focus is tested," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "Super Bowl LVI: Rams' Sean McVay, Bengals' Zac Taylor ready for reunion on NFL's biggest stage," writes ESPN's Ben Baby.