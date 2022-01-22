Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bucs Divisional Round playoff game

Jan 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day.

Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Jan. 22 about your Los Angeles Rams. Top Rams News for the playoffs is presented by Audi:

Experts make their predictions for the Divisional Round

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Bucs:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Bucs 23-20. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Five of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Bucs to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Jenna Laine, who covers the Bucs, went with the Bucs 31-28, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Bucs 34-32. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Wildcard games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game

