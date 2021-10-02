Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals in Week 4

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 2 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 4
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Cardinals 30-21. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Six of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 4 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Josh Weinfuss, who covers the Cardinals, went with the Cardinals 41-38, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 32-26. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 4 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- "Rams WR Cooper Kupp is inventing routes, blocking D-linemen, settling old scores and leading the NFL in production," writes The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue (subscription required to read).
- "Rams' Matthew Stafford hears superlatives but keeps sights on showdown with Cardinals," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "MVP? Rams' Matthew Stafford shows most valuable poise," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "Rams have been perfect vs. Cardinals under Sean McVay, but biggest challenge looms," writes Thiry.
- "Balanced Rams are rolling to 3-0 start for Stafford, McVay," writes Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.