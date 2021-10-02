Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals in Week 4

Oct 02, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 2 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 4

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Cardinals 30-21. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Six of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • All five of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 4 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Josh Weinfuss, who covers the Cardinals, went with the Cardinals 41-38, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 32-26. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 4 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

Las piernas de Kyler Murray, el desafío para los Rams en otro choque de invictos en SoFi

Si Los Ángeles puede vencer a Arizona por novena vez seguida bajo McVay el premio será la cima absoluta del Oeste y tal vez de toda la NFC
news

Week 4 Preview: Rams kick off division play with undefeated showdown vs. Cardinals

In this week's preview, J.B. Long marvels at the stellar start to Cooper Kupp's season, examines how Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense can succeed against a formidable Cardinals defense, and looks at how Aaron Donald and the Rams defense can keep a red hot Kyler Murray in check.
news

Ultimate competitors Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins meet again

The next chapter in the battles between cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins comes Sunday when the Rams host the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Cardinals prep heading into Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday media sessions as Los Angeles wraps up its preparation for Week 4 vs. the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Injury Report 10/1: McVay says Darrell Henderson Jr. "going to play" vs. Cardinals; Ogbo Okoronkwo expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 4 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.  
news

Terrell Lewis eager to take advantage of potential bigger role

With outside linebacker Justin Hollins sidelined with a pec injury, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis will be one of the players counted on to step up in the rotation – an opportunity he eagerly awaits. 
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald talk Kyler Murray and Cardinals offense, Cardinals pass rush

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday media sessions as they continue their preparation for Week 4 vs. the Cardinals.
news

Where are They Now? Former Rams WR Ron Brown

After winning gold in the 1984 Summer Olympics, former Rams WR Ron Brown established himself as one of the most prolific return specialists of the 1980s.
news

Cooper Kupp named September's NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. 
news

McVay: Ogbo Okoronkwo could be available as soon as this week; "might be a little bit more patient" with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Rams head coach Sean McVay shares the latest on outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. after each player was designated for return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday media sessions as the Rams prepare for Week 4 vs. the Cardinals.  
