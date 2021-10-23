Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Lions in Week 7

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Oct. 23 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 7
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Giants:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Lions 37-16. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's NFL experts who submitted picks picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 7 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Eric Woodyard, who covers the Lions, went with the Rams 34-19, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 38-14. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 7 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue examines how QB Matthew Stafford has changed the Rams' offense (subscription required to read).
- "Rams' Aaron Donald ready to chase down former teammate Jared Goff," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Rams' Aaron Donald eager to see, and sack, Jared Goff," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "Detroit Lions fans still rooting for now-Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford," writes ESPN's Eric Woodyard.
- "CB Dont'e Deayon Made Strong Impression on Sean McVay in Season Debut," writes Sports Illustrated's Nick Cothrel.
- "Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions recall reactions to Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade, its impact," write Thiry and Woodyard