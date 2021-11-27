Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Packers in Week 12

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Nov. 27 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 12
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Packers:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Packers 31-28. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Three of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- Two of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 12 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Rob Demovsky, who covers the Packers, went with the Rams 27-24, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Packers 27-24. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 12 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- "Aaron Donald knows his emotional play can energize the Rams vs. Green Bay," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue dives into a checklist of five items the Rams must achieve in order to reach the playoffs, as part of The Athletic's exercise for each writer covering a playoff-eligible team (subscription required to read).
- "No Thanksgiving game, fewer leftovers for Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford," writes Thiry.
- "Rams want big second helpings of Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.