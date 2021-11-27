Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Packers in Week 12

Nov 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Nov. 27 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 12

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Packers:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Packers 31-28. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Three of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Two of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 12 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Rob Demovsky, who covers the Packers, went with the Rams 27-24, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Packers 27-24. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 12 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

