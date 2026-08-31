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Rams final moves ahead of 2026 53-man roster deadline include trade, three on IR, waived 28 players, five terminated vested veterans, one waived/injured

Aug 30, 2026 at 06:08 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams made multiple roster moves ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline on Sunday before ending with their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

Los Angeles made one trade by sending tight end Mark Redman to Green Bay in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick.

The Rams also placed quarterback Matthew Caldwell and offensive linemen Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich on Injured Reserve. The final round of cuts included: 28 players waived, five terminated vested veterans and one waived/injured.

Traded:

  • TE Mark Redman

Injury Reserve:

  • QB Matthew Caldwell
  • OL Keagen Trost
  • OL Justin Dedich

Waived:

  • S Nick Andersen
  • OL A.J. Arcuri
  • OL Austin Blaske
  • P Jack Bouwmeester
  • OL Wyatt Bowles
  • RB Dean Connors
  • S Alex Cook
  • OLB Devean Deal
  • WR Tru Edwards
  • CB Nyzier Fourqurean
  • CB Steven Gilmore
  • CB Al'zillion 'AZ' Hamilton
  • OL Bryce Henderson
  • ILB Nikhai Hill-Green
  • S Tanner Ingle
  • TE Rohan Jones
  • DT Tim Keenan III
  • CB Cam Lampkin
  • DL Jaxson Moi
  • ILB Elias Neal
  • DL Bill Norton
  • OLB Darryl Peterson III
  • WR Brennan Presley
  • WR Tyler Scott
  • S Nate Valcarcel
  • TE Dan Villari
  • RB Jordan Waters
  • DL Payton Zdroik

Terminated, Vested Veterans:

  • WR Alex Bachman
  • OLB Tomon Fox
  • OL Blake Hance
  • DL Larrell Murchison
  • LB Monty Rice

Waived/Injured:

  • CB Alex Johnson

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