Rams final moves ahead of 2026 53-man roster deadline include trade, three on IR, waived 28 players, five terminated vested veterans, one waived/injured

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams made multiple roster moves ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline on Sunday before ending with their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season.
Los Angeles made one trade by sending tight end Mark Redman to Green Bay in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick.
The Rams also placed quarterback Matthew Caldwell and offensive linemen Keagen Trost and Justin Dedich on Injured Reserve. The final round of cuts included: 28 players waived, five terminated vested veterans and one waived/injured.
Traded:
- TE Mark Redman
Injury Reserve:
- QB Matthew Caldwell
- OL Keagen Trost
- OL Justin Dedich
Waived:
- S Nick Andersen
- OL A.J. Arcuri
- OL Austin Blaske
- P Jack Bouwmeester
- OL Wyatt Bowles
- RB Dean Connors
- S Alex Cook
- OLB Devean Deal
- WR Tru Edwards
- CB Nyzier Fourqurean
- CB Steven Gilmore
- CB Al'zillion 'AZ' Hamilton
- OL Bryce Henderson
- ILB Nikhai Hill-Green
- S Tanner Ingle
- TE Rohan Jones
- DT Tim Keenan III
- CB Cam Lampkin
- DL Jaxson Moi
- ILB Elias Neal
- DL Bill Norton
- OLB Darryl Peterson III
- WR Brennan Presley
- WR Tyler Scott
- S Nate Valcarcel
- TE Dan Villari
- RB Jordan Waters
- DL Payton Zdroik
Terminated, Vested Veterans:
- WR Alex Bachman
- OLB Tomon Fox
- OL Blake Hance
- DL Larrell Murchison
- LB Monty Rice
Waived/Injured:
- CB Alex Johnson