Top takeaways from Matthew Stafford and Rams rookies' training camp arrival pressers

Linebacker Ernest Jones' contract signing an emotional moment

"It was tough early on, but I had a mother that, she was a fighter," Jones said Sunday afternoon. "She was always gonna make sure that what needed to be done was done. And I'll just say something about her growing up. We used to always eat – all we had was hot dogs, so we (would) eat hot dogs all the time. And one day (when I was five or six years old), I came in and I was like, 'Nah, I can't do this no more.' I watched that lady get up and go out and work. And the next day she had hamburgers, steaks. That got me there, that made me want to (go), 'Okay, I'm gonna make sure that we're not eating hotdogs no more, that we could go get a steak and go have fun and live our lives.'"