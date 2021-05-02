Top takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's 2021 NFL Draft post-Day 3 press conference

Impressions of their Day 3 additions

Here's what Snead had to say about each of the seven draftees added by the Rams on Saturday:

DT Bobby Brown III: "Bobby's a large human being. Very athletic, very strong. Definitely felt like (he was) worthy of picking there at the start of the fourth round based on that skillset."

CB Robert Rochell: "Another kid from a small school, but very athletic, long corner. A lot of upside there."

TE Jacob Harris: "Really played wide receiver at Central Florida, was probably our No. 1-ranked special teamer in terms of coverage. But he's a fast guy that we projected could go to tight end and just an interesting weapon based on special teams."

DL Earnest Brown IV: "A typical Northwestern player. He's tall, long, heavy, just an instinctive football player." Snead later said Brown had the versatility to play inside and out along the defensive line, similar to former Rams defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

RB Jake Funk: "Another guy that we had highly-rated as a coverage player for special teams. He can return (kicks)."

WR Ben Skowronek: "Big Ben, just a really fun player to watch. He's a genre we don't have at receiver. Tall, big, long arms, wide wingspan, can go up and get rebounds. Fun player to watch blocking, so you can project him being basically one of the better blockers on our team and a special teams projection."

OLB Chris Garrett: "A small-school kid who basically destroyed that league, but fun player to watch. Had some initial juice that really gave him an edge in that league. The sacks in the amount of games speak for themselves."

Forgoing offensive linemen in draft signals confidence in current group

Though the perception outside the Rams facility was that they needed to draft an offensive lineman – especially a center with starter Austin Blythe departing in free agency – they did not use any of their nine selections on one this year.

McVay said during his pre-draft press conference that Los Angeles would be comfortable sticking with its internal options instead of addressing the position via the draft, and by the end of the weekend that would be the case.

"There's a lot of depth with the 11 players we have in that room today," McVay said during his joint video conference with Snead. "All of them have played meaningful games."

Brian Allen has starting experience, and although he's coming off an injury that prevented him from seeing the field in all but one game last season, "is feeling good" from a health standpoint, according to McVay. The team also retained exclusive rights free agent Coleman Shelton, who has appeared in 26 games over the last two seasons, primarily on special teams. Besides those two players, McVay also mentioned offensive lineman Austin Corbett – L.A.'s starting right guard last year – as a candidate to play center, expressing confidence that Corbett could excel at the latter position if he tried it.

And within that aforementioned depth, McVay reiterated having other guards on the roster with the positional flexibility to play center.

The Rams didn't completely neglect offensive line in this year's evaluation cycle, either, signing undrafted free agents Alaric Jackson (offensive tackle, Iowa) and Jordan Meredith (center, Western Kentucky).

Trading back helped shore up special teams

According to Snead, trading back allowed the Rams to pick up players they identified with special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and their personnel staff who could contribute to that phase.

Both Harris and Funk spoke Saturday about how Los Angeles valued them as special teams contributors, and Snead's earlier comments when giving his thoughts on each pick only reinforced that.