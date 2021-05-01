Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's 2021 NFL Draft post-Day 2 press conference

Apr 30, 2021 at 11:50 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead held a video conference with local media following Day 2 of the NFL Draft, sharing their thoughts Friday night on the additions of Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (Round 2, No. 57 overall) and South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (Round 3, No. 103) and trading the 88th pick to the 49ers, among other topics.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from the virtual session:

Can never have enough of a receiver like Atwell, especially in a draft class where there were multiple (which doesn't happen often)

Atwell revealed during his post-selection video conference Friday night that Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber had told him during the pre-draft process to not be surprised if they prevent him from falling out of the second round. But after listening to McVay and Snead talk more than a couple hours later, it became clearer why the Rams valued Atwell so highly and spent their highest draft capital on him.

Even though they already signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson – who was shared as a player comp for Atwell by an NFL Network analyst during its broadcast based on similarities in skillset – McVay said "there's no limit on the amount of guys that you have that have that skillset in terms of being able to threaten the defense vertically."

"(Atwell) was a guy that we felt good about," said McVay, who also expressed optimism about Jackson staying healthy this year. "I think the receiver position was something we anticipated potentially using a pick on fairly early with the picks that we did have."

Snead then spoke about how the Rams identified Atwell "and a few other receivers" in this year's draft that had "this rare, unique ability to explode off the ball and keep running fast the longer the down went." Snead said this doesn't happen every year, though in some years – like this year – there's a big group of those receivers that would "measure near the top" in terms of that speed.

"Whether you have DeSean or not, you better attack while you can, because it might be a couple drafts before you get a few those guys," Snead said.

Trading back "a positive thing for the Rams"

Snead said during his and McVay's joint, post-Day 1 video conference that he anticipated picks 88 and 103 being the spots where Los Angeles would get phone calls inquiring about trading back. Sure enough, they found a willing trade partner from within their division at No. 88, sending the selection to the 49ers in exchange for picks 117 and 121 in the fourth round.

Snead said at that point, they felt like some of their favorite players would still be available at No. 103 overall. The move ultimately worked out, as Jones – whom they would've drafted at 88 – was still on the board 15 picks later.

The trade will give Los Angeles five selections on Day 3 after beginning the draft with only three.

"So being able to add another fourth rounder and have three tomorrow, we felt like was a positive thing for the Rams," Snead said.

Jones capable of covering the pass, too

The long arms that helped the 6-foot-1 1/2, 230-pound Jones lead South Carolina in tackles for the second-straight year and average the sixth-most tackles per game in the SEC also make him effective as a pass rusher and in coverage.

"He's got some interesting traits where he's a longer-armed human being, so that allows him to blitz, use his hands to probably bat those longer tackles, those arms down and get the QB," Snead said. " He's tough to throw over. He's really, really sound in zone coverage and has made some picks. I call it with guys with longer arms, it's just tough to shoot over them as a QB."

2021-draft-page-tile

Related Content

news

Ernest Jones ready to fill whatever role asked of him by Rams

South Carolina inside linebacker Ernest Jones is hungry to contribute to the Rams in any way he can. 
news

Rams select ILB Ernest Jones with 103rd pick 

The Los Angeles Rams have selected South Carolina inside linebacker Ernest Jones with the 103rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Rams trade 88th pick to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams have traded the No. 88 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Speedy Tutu Atwell eager to make impact for Rams

Known for his speed, University of Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell wants to just as quickly make an impact for the Los Angeles Rams' offense. 
news

Rams select WR Tutu Atwell with 57th pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell with the 57th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Les Snead previews Day 2 of 2021 NFL Draft

General manager Les Snead discusses how the Rams are approaching Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, when they will be making their first selections.
news

Recapping NFC West first-round picks in 2021 NFL Draft

A look at how Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft unfolded for the Rams' divisional opponents. 
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's 2021 pre-draft press conference

Here's what we learned from head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead about the Rams' preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft and their latest free agency transactions.
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Final projections ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

One final preview of experts' forecasts for the Rams leading into the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

2021 NFL Draft: Top offensive tackles projected to be on the board when the Rams pick

Who might the Rams have as offensive tackle options when they're on the clock throughout the 2021 NFL Draft? 
news

Notable Day 3 selections in recent NFL Drafts

A look back at some of the talent the Rams and other teams have been able to find in Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft in recent years. 
Advertising