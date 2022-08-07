Rams training camp practice on Wednesday, August 10 now closed to public

IRVINE, Calif. – The Rams' training camp practice on Wednesday, August 10 will now be closed to the public, the team announced Sunday.

Thus, the final open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union will now take place on Tuesday, August 9 instead.

Fans' Wednesday tickets will be honored for Monday or Tuesday. Additionally, parking pre-purchased for Wednesday will be refunded and should be repurchased for the date fans are planning to attend (Monday or Tuesday).