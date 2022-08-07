Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams training camp practice on Wednesday, August 10 now closed to public

Aug 07, 2022 at 04:31 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – The Rams' training camp practice on Wednesday, August 10 will now be closed to the public, the team announced Sunday.

Thus, the final open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union will now take place on Tuesday, August 9 instead.

Fans' Wednesday tickets will be honored for Monday or Tuesday. Additionally, parking pre-purchased for Wednesday will be refunded and should be repurchased for the date fans are planning to attend (Monday or Tuesday).

Visit therams.com/trainingcamp for more information, including a parking map and a camp map.

Related Content

news

Big opportunity ahead for Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell

While the Rams await the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, second-year receivers Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell will get extended looks.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams RB and Super Bowl Champion Justin Watson

Coming into the league undrafted, running back Justin Watson had a lot to prove. In his three seasons with the Rams, he left an indelible mark on the team, helping them to their first-ever Super Bowl title.

news

From The Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Day 12 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conference following Day 12 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

No-look from Matthew Stafford, and pass-catchers making plays: 10 Observations from the eighth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Saturday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Aaron Donald can already notice difference with Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones in middle of defense

The linebacker tandem of Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones has defensive lineman Aaron Donald excited about the potential of the Rams defense in 2022.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Allen Robinson II and Taylor Rapp react to Day 10 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Allen Robinson II and safety Taylor Rapp's press conferences following Day 10 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Tutu Atwell continues strong performances: 10 Observations from the sixth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the sixth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Terrell Lewis react to Day 9 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis' press conferences following Day 9 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Allen Robinson II and Tutu Atwell shine, plus a pick for Nick Scott: 10 Observations from the fifth open practice of 2022 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the fifth open practice of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Ernest Jones: Working with Bobby Wagner "highlight of my career so far"

For Rams second-year linebacker Ernest Jones, the presence of veteran and new addition Bobby Wagner has been invaluable to his development.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Joe DeCamillis and David Long Jr. react to Day 8 of 2022 Training Camp

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and cornerback David Long Jr. following Day 8 of 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

Advertising